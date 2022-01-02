The rebranded Economic Front Party leader Wynter Kabimba has said that he is happy that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema is President today because he wants his incompetence to be exposed.

Mr. Kabimba, who renamed his party from Rainbow Party to now Economic Front Party, said that if Mr. Hichilema had not become President, he would have gone to his grave with the credit that if he had become President he would have turned around the economy for this country.

“I know there are people out there who will think that I am bitter, but I want to tell those people that I am happy that HH is President today because I want his lies to be exposed.

“If he had not become President he would have gone down the grave with the perception that he would have turned around the economy of this country,” Mr. Kabimba said.

Mr. Kabimba said it was important that the lies he promised the people would be exposed.He said this was the reason why the UNPD administration should give space to those who are offering checks and balances to the government.

Mr. Kabimba said he has noticed that so far the UPND was becoming intolerant to those offering checks and balances to them.“They are failing to engage in a competition of ideas, I have read on social media where people insult me when I raise some issues but no account of intimidation is going to discourage us from holding UPND accountable,” he said.

Mr. Kabimba said it was clear that the UPND got into power by false pretenses as is evidenced by the U-turns on the campaign promises it made to the people.

He has cited continued load shedding, the hike in pump price of fuel, student’s meal allowances, and mealie meal prices as some of the factors showing that the new dawn administration will not fulfill its campaign promises.“If there is a criminal offence that the UPND has committed, it is to win an election by false pretense,” Mr. Kabimba said.

Meanwhile, Cosmo Mumba has said that now that the UPND budget has taken effect, the government should stop the blame game that they have been playing in the last few months and concentrate on working for the people of Zambia because dwelling on the past will not help them

Dr Mumba, who is National Revolution Party (NRP) president, said it was high time the UPND administration started working on delivering the promises they made to the people now that their budget had come into effect.

Dr. Mumba also said that the hypocrisy that the UPND government had exhibited last year should not be carried in 2022 because people were not going to tolerate it.

He said that it was highly hypocritical for UPND to have said that they had inherited empty coffers but out of the same empty coffers they were able to release the constituency development fund and pay retirees last year before their budget became active.

Dr. Mumba said the government was not supposed to be spreading propaganda because that mentality should have been had left it in the opposition.

He said that now that their budget had started working he expected them to do more working than talking.