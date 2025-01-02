HH’S LACK OF EXPERIENCE IN GOVERNMENT HAS AFFECTED SERVICE DELIVERY – MUNDUBILE.



….Says the opposition should continue relying on ECL’s guidance on unity.



MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says President Hakainde Hichilema’s lack of experience in government leadership has affected the UPND’s service delivery.





And Mundubile has urged Zambians to prepare for a new leadership in 2026.

Further, Mundubile says the opposition should continue relying on former president Edgar’s guidance on unity, saying that’s the only way to dislodge the UPND in 2026.



In an interview, Tuesday, Mundubile said people had enough time to evaluate leaders to take over, saying they should not vote out of frustration because of the failures of the UPND.





He said it had been very difficult to know the direction that the UPND were taking the country.



“The lack of direction we are facing now is on account of lack of capacity to deliver. Yes, President Hichilema is trying to work hard, but are the results visible? No. And we quickly have to find out why they are not showing. Some of the reasons are that there was no clear vision, no policy direction as to where we want to go, no anchor projects. It’s been very difficult to know the direction the UPND wanted to take the country, everybody is left guessing. As we go forward, Zambians must begin to prepare for a new leadership. But even as they prepare for a new leadership they should not vote out of frustration because of how the UPND have failed. They still have enough time for Zambians to begin to evaluate the leaders that will take over office,” Mundubile said.





“It’s also important to look at the past performance by individuals that aspire to lead. It doesn’t matter in what capacity they have been serving. Zambians should not lose hope and confidence. I fear that we could have voter apathy if we are not careful. People will not see the need to go and vote because President Hakainde Hichilema had raised the hopes of the people, they will not see the need to wake up at 02hrs. The flagship project is free education but out of that what do we have? Have we really gotten the best deal out of that? No. Funding of CDF has been a big challenge, this is a story that nobody tells. Most of the times you get CDF funded actually in December, meaning the whole year people will just be waiting for their projects to be funded”.





He said there was need to have more than the current minimum requirements for one to be president.



“So as a politician there are certain minimum expectations that I had from the UPND and these were not from nowhere. We need to take time to evaluate the people that we vote for, evaluate the vision that they have, evaluate the capacity they possess to deliver on their visions as it was.There’s some minimum exposure a leader should go through before he can even be chosen as president. Learning from the UPND and their failures it also goes to show one thing, it’s true that President Hakainde Hichilema has never been in government before, he’s been in the private sector. I think the lack of experience in the public sector has had an impact on service delivery and the way that he’s been able to run government,” Mundubile said.





“So it’s important going forward that if we want to come up with transformational laws and policies, one of the areas in future to look at is how one ascends to the position of president. It’s not enough to put conditions such as a grade 12 certificate. We are talking about the lives of the people that must be secured. Many other positions lower than president can have minimum qualifications. I think it’s within our power as a people to also demand that for one to be president they must possess certain experiences, they should have been exposed to certain positions so that there are no experiments as it were”.



He said the three years of the UPND had taught them lessons to ensure that they made promises they would be able to deliver.





“The three years of UPND in power have lessons, even as politicians we know what not to do because of what the UPND have done. They overpromised without carrying out an assessment on how they can do certain things. So when it came to implementing it was a total failure. We now know that before you make a promise, do a study, some research and look at the capacity to deliver those promises. It’s not a very comfortable feeling to be called liars all the time as leaders. Leaders are supposed to be respected but they are called for who they are that they are liars because they lied. It takes away a lot from leaders so they can avoid that by only making promises on things that they can do, not things they dream or wish that they can do. They look at the practicality of doing those things,” Mundubile said.





And Mundubile said the opposition should continue relying on former president Edgar’s guidance on unity, saying that was the only way to dislodge the UPND in 2026.



“I wish to send my seasonal greetings to the Tonse alliance led by president Edgar Lungu for the leadership that has been provided during this difficult time. We saw what was happening in Kawambwa, Tonse was barely a month old and yet performed very well. We want to continue relying on president Lungu’s leadership going forward to navigate and guide opposition political parties to come together to work and have concerted efforts so that in the 2026 elections the number of candidates are reduced. That’s the only sure way that will dislodge the UPND government given the many failures that they’ve registered so far,” said Mundubile



(Credit: news Diggers)