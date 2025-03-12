HH’S OPEN LETTER TO THE GEN-ZED (ZAMBIAN YOUTHS)



By Aswell K. Mwalimu



TOMORROW, the Youths from across the Republic of Zambia will converge in their respective locations to commemorate their day under the theme; “Voices Amplified Innovations Ignited,” and to also officially get matching-orders from the Presidential address.





The 2025 Youth Day theme is in sync with President Hakainde Hichilema’s address to the National Assembly on the Application of National Values and Principles at the Fourth Session of the Thirteenth National Assembly on Friday, 28th February 2025.



I am sure the Zambian Youths heard Mr Hichilema when he said, “Attitude matters in life; you must wear the right attitude positively to get things done in life, and the success we seek must be earned through smart hard work.”





In his address, the Head of State assured the Gen –Zed that the true owners of our country were young people in whose hands the future of Zambia laid; adding that, “politics must not divide us but foster development and build bridges of friendship for each other.”





Mr Hichilema said the supreme engine to drive tangible change was education for it was the best investment, inheritance and equalizer. “Education brought me in this chair (President of Zambia) as a servant of the people. Our belief is that no Zambian should be deprived of education,” he said.

The Gen-Zed needs to embrace patriotism and national unity because that plays a pivotal role in shaping society and nurturing a strong nation built on a collective aspiration as one people.



“One of the attributes of patriotism is the willingness to sacrifice for the sake of the nation. As patriotic citizens, we must continue to promote the production and consumption of local products and services,” Mr Hichilema said.





And on food production, Mr Hichilema said every month was supposed to be treated as a planting season and also as a harvesting season because agriculture was a strong backbone to building a thriving Zambian economy!



President Hichilema emphasized that the progress made by the UPND New Dawn Government was the foundation on which a better Zambia is taking shape anchored on peace, unity and national prosperity.





“The journey requires our determination, passion and courage; as patriotic citizens of high values and principles, we will get there! But, we can only do this if we love our country, are good citizens and are willing to sacrifice for the sake of mother Zambia,” Mr Hichilema said.





The Head of State wants local people to make decisions that best serve their social and economic progress; and what a grand opportunity presented to the Gen-Zed through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) and the Decentralization Policy, already in place.



Zed Gen, wise up!



checkmate247zambia@gmail.com