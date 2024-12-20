HH’S UTTERANCES A SOURCE OF CONCERN TO DEMOCRACY- Zawapa

HH’S UTTERANCES A SOURCE OF CONCERN TO DEMOCRACY



As – Zawapa – Zambia wake-up Party , we have seen and analyzed the video footage circulating on social media where the Republican President, Hakainde Hichilema issued sentiments tantamount to demeaning Democracy as he addressed UPND members at the Party Secretariat in Lusaka on Wednesday 17th December, 2024.





The rule of law and the right to usher in and oust someone from the Presidency by Citizens through the ballot must be respected and not tempered with.





The statement made by Mr Hichilema, clearly indicating – without any need for interpretation – that “People cannot remove the UPND regime from power easily” must not treated lightly as it is laced with a potent desire for perpetuity in office. This has come as a source of grave concern and should be treated with the seriousness it deserves.





As a Party, we believe in the democratic right to vote as the proper means for entry or exit from power for any candidate through a Free and Fair election. It is for this reason that we are alerted as a party and warn fellow citizens to be wary of those with an insatiable appetite for power insofar as adherence to democratic tenets is concerned.





We would like to make it clear that being in opposition for 23 years is, cannot and should never be a requisite for the UPND to impose Mr. Hichilema or indeed the UPND on the country. While we acknowledge the brutality which was channeled towards, not only Mr. Hichilema but other opposition leaders in the previous regime, it is not a guarantee that the UPND should be the judge of how long it will be in the driving seat of this country.





It is such acts that lead to the fall of many regimes globally and we wish to call upon the Republican President to focus less on the sweetness of the chair he currently occupies and more on delivering on the many pre-election promises he and his team made to the people of Zambia.





This fixation to stay ‘Pamupando’ has traces of dictatorial tendencies and we therefore want to remind him that the process through which he ascended to the highest office in the land is not far away as August 13th 2026 is around the corner.



We are still waiting for cheaper mealie meal, fertiliser, fuel as well as a strong Kwacha, competing favourably with major convertibles.





Lastly, as ZAWAPA, we urge all fellow citizens to remain calm and resolute yet vigilant as we approach the 2026 General elections, it has become clear that the UPND regime has a plan to remain in power forcefully even if they were voted out through the ballot. While there envelope themselves in this cocoon of deception, we encourage you to wipe your voter’s cards clean and tell others to register as we prepare to boot this failed administration out of office.