Hichilema adds K1.8 million to earlier K200,000 for Libala SDA church construction





PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has topped up his earlier donation of K200,000 to Libala Seventh-Day Adventist (SDA) Church with a fresh K1.8 million to speed up the construction of a new church building.





The latest donation was handed over this morning by the President’s political advisor, Levy Ngoma, who was accompanied by Kabwata MP Andrew Tayengwa and Lusaka District Commissioner Rose Zulu.





Ngoma explained that the President’s contribution was in response to concerns raised by church leaders who had indicated that, at the current pace, the project could take up to 14 years to complete.





He said President Hichilema was impressed with the church’s transparency, accountability and detailed construction plan, which convinced him to make a bigger push so the building could be completed much sooner.





“Let us uphold our Christian values, our Christian faith. Unfortunately, in society today, when you go out, you discover that the moral values, the moral fabric of the nation is slowly being lost. It is a call to the Church, as we pray, that these moral values that uphold us in a Christian way should be encouraged,” Ngoma said as he presented the donation.





He added that the President believes the Church is a vital partner in shaping the nation’s moral compass and uplifting communities, stating that government will continue to work closely with faith-based institutions in national development.





With the latest K1.8 million injection, Libala SDA leaders said they are hopeful their long-awaited sanctuary will finally rise much faster than anticipated.



By George Musonda



Kalemba October 4, 2025