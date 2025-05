President Hakainde Hichilema congratulates the newly elected FAZ President Keith Mweemba



He writes ✍️…..



Congratulations to the new FAZ President Mr Keith Mweemba and his team.





Thank you to outgoing President Mr. Andrew Kamanga for your years of service to football in Zambia and the region.





We encourage everyone who loves the beautiful game to continue working together, in the spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork, to develop our nation’s football talent, both on and off the pitch.



Bally