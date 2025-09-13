Hichilema doesn’t believe in witchcraft, Juju men’s lawyer begs for clients leniency





TWO juju men convicted of attempting to use charms to harm President Hakainde Hichilema have turned to the President’s own words to beg the court for mercy.



Yesterday, Magistrates Fine Mayambu found Jasten Candunde, 42 of Maravia in Mozambique and Leonard Phiri 43, of Kafewa village in Sinda, guilty of professing knowledge of witchcraft and possession of charms, offences under the Witchcraft Act.





The duo, who became notorious as juju assassins, had been on trial over allegations that they were hired by Emmanuel Jay Banda through his younger brother, Nelson Banda to bewitch President Hichilema.





Prosecutors said the two were found in possession of charms, including a live chameleon and had travelled to Lusaka to carry out sinister rituals.





The convicts insisted that they were mere traditional healers brought to Lusaka under the pretext of treating a sick woman, not plotting to harm the President.





However, in mitigation after conviction, their lawyer turned the tables on the prosecution’s claims, pointing to the President’s own disbelief in witchcraft.





“The President said he doesn’t believe in witchcraft and that witchcraft doesn’t exist,” the lawyer argued.





“If the Head of State himself dismisses its existence, then surely the court can extend maximum leniency to my clients.”





The court has since adjourned the matter to Monday, when the fate of the two juju assassins will be sealed with sentencing.



By George Musonda



Kalemba September 13, 2025