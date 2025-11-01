HICHILEMA DOESN’T LISTEN, THE ONLY LANGUAGE HE WILL UNDERSTAND IS DEFEAT – SISHUWA SISHUWA

HICHILEMA DOESN’T LISTEN, THE ONLY LANGUAGE HE WILL UNDERSTAND IS DEFEAT – SISHUWA
PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema’s determination to force changes to Zambia’s Constitution before the 2026 election, even in the face of growing public opposition to his plans, proves that he is a leader who does not actively listen to the views of those he governs, historian Sishuwa Sishuwa has charged.
Speaking in an interview with The Mast yesterday, Dr Sishuwa said Zambia deserved better leadership than what is there now.
“One of the qualities of effective leadership is active listening. A good president is one who demonstrates capacity to listen to dissenting views. This is one area where President Hichilema has fared poorly. Many are the times when the public have shown disapproval of some of his leadership decisions, but he has, almost always, simply ignored such public sentiment,” he said.
Dr Sishuwa cited Hichilema’s conduct on constitutional reform.
He said the Constitutional Court ruled that the process that led to the production of Bill 7 was unconstitutional and made two important orders. “One was that the constitution making process must have adequate public participation. Two was that the President must appoint an independent body of experts to lead the process. Instead of complying with these clear orders, the President appointed loyalists and supporters to undertake the exercise. He then gave Bill 7 to the so-called Technical Committee as its terms of reference,” Dr Sishuwa said.
“How does he use a product that was declared unconstitutional by the courts as the template from which to formulate the terms of reference? As if that was not enough, the President then ordered the committee to complete its work of consulting Zambians in all 10 provinces within 10 days, then submit its report and draft a constitutional amendment bill.”
Dr Sishuwa wondered how Hichilema would know whether the committee had done enough consultation in such a rushed process.
“How does he even know that the committee will receive favourable submissions that will provide sufficient content for drafting a bill? Why the rush? Already, so many key interest groups have come out to say they will boycott the exercise for very legitimate reasons. But the President is disregarding all this feedback and proceeding as if their views do not matter. This is not ideal,” he said.
Dr Sishuwa appealed to Hichilema to consider stopping the ongoing constitutional reform exercise and restart the process after the 2026 election as many key stakeholders have demanded.
“It is becoming clear that many people are opposed to President Hichilema’s manouvres to force changes to Zambia’s Constitution before the 2026 election and if he were a leader who actively listens to the views of those he governs, he would have easily abandoned his ill-advised attempts. It is not too late for him to do the right thing, which is, suspend the constitutional reform exercise, build consensus and let whoever wins the election restart it after the 2026 election. I know that Hichilema is unlikely to listen to my advice because the President does not listen. The only language he will perhaps understand is election defeat,” he said.
And Dr Sishuwa has implored Hichilema to redeem his record on most issues that led to his election in 2021.
“President Hichilema’s record in office is not impressive. When it comes to the bigger national issues such as safeguarding our cherished democracy, getting the best out of Zambia’s mineral wealth, respecting the Constitution and the rule of law, fighting corruption in his administration, genuine promotion of national unity and equitable distribution of appointments to public service positions, sorting out the cost-of-living crisis and the deplorable conditions of life for most Zambians, President Hichilema has, so far, lamentably failed,” he said. “And the reference point for this failure is both his own set of promises on these issues and what he found when assuming office in 2021.”
Dr Sishuwa said in his view, Zambia deserved better leadership than what is there now.
“What is needed is two things. One is a common candidate by the opposition who has both character and wide appeal. Two is a visionary plan rooted in a clear understanding of why things are the way they are, and what is needed to change,” he said.
Dr Sishuwa said once these two were addressed, Zambians were home and dry.
“The discontent is palpable, and the people are looking for direction and clear, competent leadership,” he said.
The Technical Committee on Constitution Amendment has faced boycotts from important stakeholders including the Catholic Church’s Caritas-Zambia and NGOCC.
The Mast
Defeat by who exactly?
Good thing about the Internet is that it keeps a record. Come that day, we will remind Dokota Shuwa Shuwa and fellow haters what they themselves documented. For people to judge first themselves who exactly has the interest of the people at heart.
As citizens we need to put aside this toxicity. This pathological fixation on seeing the downfall of someone who is a transformative and selfless leader. Let’s respect the electorate. They, not Dokota Shuwa Shuwa, have the final say in the direction the nation takes after August 2026.
Let’s debate ideas. Democracy is competition of ideas. The current opposition, due to their own greed, due to their own failure to abide by their own party constitution, are running around like headless chickens. And they have tabled ZERO ideas to better the lives of Zambians.
Don’t you think it’s you who don’t understand? How come it’s always you who is complaining, in a democratic society, the majority always win. Hichilema knows what he is doing and he has the support of the majority well meaning Zambians and not haters like you. What good or bad thing done by Hakainde have you ever supported? Your jealous and bitterness have blinded you forever.
Sishuwa yet he seemed to listen to you prior 2021? And because he didnt agree with you thereafter he is now a bad man?
Rather arrogant of you? Who made you God bo Sishuwa? What makes you so self assured that you want to play God? Before you opened your big mouth. Who spoke to Zambian leaders? Get over yourself mune
So for Mr. Sishuwa, president HH does not listen, only if he does not listen to him. May be Mr. Sishuwa should check himself as to why president HH does not listen to him. May be he gives wrong advise. Or may be, it’s Mr. Sishuwa himself who does not listen.
Iwe,Sishuwa.The previous Technical Commissions on Constitution amendments were given limitless time to consult widely yet they only managed to come up with constitutions full of lacunas, hence our present dilemma.So,it’s not time that should matter but the caliber of staff and methods employed.Remeber, there is an unspoken truth that Zambia is full of dunderheads, including you,so not everyone must be consulted.They can only confuse and delay the process
There is actually no public opposition to the constitution review process, the public is instead making good contributions happily in high expectations for the best outcome to reflect the will of the people.
Who in their right mind would listen to this psychopath Sishua Sishua? He does not even know what he wants in life. We do not even read his articles.
Honestly this man doesn’t contribute anything positive and I’m beginning to lose him completely. A person who only sees negative is a poison in a society.
Ichibemba na Maano yachiko.
“Chintomfwa atulilwe Umulimbi mu kutwi” – An unheeding person or someone who refuses to listen to good advice will eventually come to grief or trouble.
“Munshebwa aile Namashinshi ku Buko”.
He who doesn’t take advice went to his in – laws soiled.The graphic imagery emphasizes the potential shame and disgrace that results from ignoring good counsel.
“Amano Yaweka tayashinguluke Ikoshi” – The destiny of Self Opinionated Individuals is self destruction as they limit the wisdom to be derived from consultations.
Very nice Idiomatic and proverbial sayings from the Bemba Language…. Honorable Chishimba Kambwili can even add his famous one
” Umwiine Wachisushi tomfwa kununka ”
Who the Cap Fits, Let them Wear it.
A happy Sunday to me! JB