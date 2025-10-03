Hichilema has an opportunity to prove that his commitment to constitutional reform is genuine- Harry Kalaba

PRESS STATEMENT ON THE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT PROCESS AND THE 25-MEMBER TECHNICAL COMMITTEE



LUSAKA, Friday, October 3, 2025 -The decision by President Hakainde Hichilema to constitute a 25-member technical committee to consult the people and draft amendments to the Constitution is, at face value, a welcome development. It is consistent with the Constitutional Court judgment that directed government to restart the process in an inclusive manner. Every Zambian welcomes progress towards a truly people-driven Constitution.





However, we must interrogate this development with caution. A Constitution is not just another law. It is the supreme law of the land and a people’s charter that defines the political, legal, and social foundation of the Republic. Because of its importance, this process cannot and must not be reduced to a political showpiece designed to satisfy minimum compliance with the Constitutional Court’s ruling.

From the onset, concerns have been raised about the composition of the technical committee. Many voices have described it as a “committee of praise singers,” dominated by those sympathetic to the ruling party.





The respected academician Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa has even warned that the three independents on the committee risk being used merely to legitimise what could become a sham process. According to this reasoning, the numerical dominance of ruling party allies within the committee may be used to repackage the same proposals that were previously declared unconstitutional, thereby undermining the Court’s very ruling.





This concern is not far-fetched. We have walked this road before. Zambians will recall the experience of the Annel Silungwe-led Technical Committee on Drafting the Constitution. That committee, constituted in 2011, took between 18 and 24 months to gather views, conduct district, provincial, and national consultations, and produce a draft. It was given clear Terms of Reference and the necessary time to carry out its work with seriousness and thoroughness. From December 2011 to the release of the first draft in April 2012 took five months, and from there the broader consultation process lasted nearly two years. This shows that a genuine constitution-making process cannot be rushed





In contrast, the current committee is being asked to complete its work ahead of the 2026 general elections. This is where the alarm bells ring. A Constitution is not about elections. It is about building a framework that will stand the test of time, secure our democracy, and safeguard the rights of future generations. To tie the process to next year’s electoral calendar is not only reckless, but it also suggests ulterior political motives.





As Citizens First, we demand that government gives the technical committee enough time and independence to execute its mandate without interference. Let the process be guided by inclusivity, patience, and transparency. Let it draw lessons from the Silungwe Committee. Above all, let it deliver a document that reflects the aspirations of all Zambians, not the convenience of those in power.

President Hichilema has an opportunity to prove that his commitment to constitutional reform is genuine. If he allows this process to be manipulated or rushed for political expediency, history will judge him harshly.





A Constitution must outlive governments. It must outlast elections. It must endure for generations. Anything less is a betrayal of the Zambian people.



Issued by:

Harry Kalaba

President – Citizens First (CF)