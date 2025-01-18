Hichilema has gone for four years without a salary – UPND



UPND Lusaka province chairman Obvious Mwaliteta has reminded Zambians that President Hakainde Hichilema is the right person to lead the country as he has shown to have a heart for all Zambians by going for four years as a President without a salary.



https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1DjWu6GGTv/?mibextid=oFDknk



President Hichilema’s Finance and Investments advisor Jito Kayumba not too long ago stated that the President’s salary is diverted to charity every month in order to help vulnerable individuals.





And Mwaliteta stated that the Head of State is a person of noble character who wanted to become President to serve the country and not to enrich himself or his family.



“President Hakainde Hichilema has gone for four years without his salary. You can see the focus of this man, he’s the right person. Sober character, a person who thinks about us. A person who wanted to become a president without making his children rich or making his associates like myself rich,” stated Mwaliteta.





He added that Zambians have seen for themselves that the President is working and have prepared to give him a second term in 2026.



The UPND leader further explained that the Head of State is not interested in changing the constitution in order to increase the presidential tenure from five to seven years.





He said President Hichilema believes in leaving a good legacy that people shall remember him for.



“Our President respects the constitution of Zambia. The Zambian people have already prepared to give him another term. So if there’s anyone who’s going to talk about our promises or where we have gone wrong or what we have done, it should be in 2028. To say that we should increase the presidential tenure from five to seven years is wrong.”





“The President believes in leaving a legacy. He has left the legacy of free education, partial withdraw and opening of mines such as shaft 28. We can’t kill that legacy by increasing his term, he wants to be remembered for doing good things,” explained Mwaliteta on Millenium TV last night.





He added that the Head of State is likely to get more than 75 percent of the votes next year during elections because people have seen that he has done extremely well and tried to get the country out of all the calamities experienced.





“With a lot of calamities we have gone through the people know the root cause. When people complain it’s normal, yes the cost of living is high and so is fuel. The root cause of those problems is known to the people. If PF left the economy intact, we were not going to restructure the debt which they carelessly borrowed,” said Mwaliteta.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba January 18, 2025