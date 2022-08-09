HICHILEMA HAS PUT ZAMBIA’S SECURITY AT STAKE WITH AFRICOM-FRED M’MEMBE
Mr. President Hakainde Hichilema,
We would like to remind you sir that the step you have taken on AFRICOM is retrogressive and has the potential to diplomatically isolate Zambia in the region, as well as endanger the security of our people in the medium and long term. Zambia and our defence forces MUST NOT be used to:
– Maintain United States’ imperialist economic and political access and influence,
– Serve as battleground to counter threats to the United States that emanate from Africa,
– Counter narratives from China and Russia. These two countries are not our enemies. If anything, they have been on our side when our continental liberation required support and also when Zambian security was at stake.
– Play a role in AFRICOM’s double-edged sword of humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and other responses.
We therefore sincerely request you to:
- Rethink and cancel the agreement that has been signed. It cannot be in the interest of the Zambian and African masses.
- Make the signed agreement available to the Zambian public so people can make an informed judgement about what it entails.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
