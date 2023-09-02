HICHILEMA HAS SENSED DEFEAT, NOW IN PANIC MODE – MSONI

Mr. Hichilema is in a panic mode as he has clearly sensed defeat and potentially he has sensed danger moving forward at the next polls.

His resurrected rent-A-crowd strategy is not working and his rallies are devoid of any messages that give hope to our people who are facing a tough time economically .

The easiest decision and option under the circumstances is for Mr Hichilema to consider stepping down.

His frequent arresting of Opposition leaders clearly points to a frustrated and politically redundant politician clutching at the strews.

The man now chiefly relies on state sponsored terror and the use of the police to maintain himself in office.

Undoubtedly Mr Hichilema has failed to govern the country and this is no longer a secret to the overwhelming majority Zambians that he has lamentably failed to run government.

But this was to be expected because Mr Hichilema is an inexperienced political rookie. We knew from the start that Mr Hichilema was going to fail to run government especially that he found himself in a conflicted position between pursuing personal business profits and the act of running government business. Needless for me to state that running government is a serious business.