HICHILEMA HAS TURNED ZAMBIA INTO A LAUGHING STOCK OVER LUNGU’S BURIAL- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA HAS TURNED ZAMBIA INTO A LAUGHING STOCK OVER LUNGU’S BURIAL





We have noted with great concern the attempts by Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND to mobilize individuals and their praise singers in an effort to shift blame for the ongoing impasse regarding the burial of Zambia’s Sixth Republican President, Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu.





It is shocking that instead of owning up to their role in this national embarrassment, this administration is seeking to falsely attribute the pain and suffering of the widow, Mrs. Esther Lungu and the Lungu family to political actors, when in reality, the fault lies squarely with Mr Hichilema and his league. Instead of blaming politicians, let’s point to the problem directly so that we can begin to find a lasting solution.





It is so dishonest for the UPND to suggest that only the government and the family should be involved in the burial negotiations when they are the very ones who undermined the agreement through insincerity and duplicity. The cancellation in the repatriation of Mr Lungu’s mortal remains and the breakdown in talks was not accidental, nor was it influenced by any political actors. It was purely a direct result of their attempt to breach the agreed position in order to manipulate and dominate the funeral proceedings. Even when the family was clear that it was the deceased’s wish that Mr Hichilema should never be anywhere near his body. The nation must ask: who is responsible for this impasse? The answer is simple: Mr. Hichilema and his government! Their arrogance and lack of empathy have led us into this crisis.





It is the worst form of hypocrisy for the UPND to express sympathy toward Mrs. Lungu and her family, while they were the same people who revoked Mr Lungu’s retirement benefits, subjected him, by his own account, to a state of virtual house arrest, and denied him access to specialist medical care abroad. But now they want the nation to turn its sympathy toward Mr. Hichilema? How ironic. When they were persecuting Mr Lungu, what did they expect the outcome would be? These are self-inflicted problems born out of vindictiveness, pettiness, and immaturity in leadership.





We have consistently stated that Mr Hichilema’s leadership is characterised by alarming levels of refusal to take responsibility. His instinct is always to play victim or blame others and never to self introspect.





We have said it before that it is evident that many of the crises the country faces today are a direct consequence of this lack of leadership.





We urge Mr Hichilema to stop the blame game. Leadership demands accountability. Let him know that when one continually blames others, one forfeits the ability and authority to change course. Mr. Hichilema must rise to the occasion and accept full responsibility for this debacle.





Without a doubt, the failure to accord Mr Lungu, a dignified and honourable burial in the land of his ancestors, lies squarely at the feet of Mr. Hichilema and his administration.





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party