HICHILEMA IS ENTANGLED IN A WEB OF DECEIT OVER BILL 7- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA IS ENTANGLED IN A WEB OF DECEIT OVER BILL 7

“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive,” goes the famous quote from Sir Walter Scott’s 1808 poem Marmion, meaning that dishonesty creates complex, spiraling problems that are hard to escape, highlighting the complications of lying.

When you start lying or being deceitful, you set off a chain of complications and problems that become increasingly difficult to manage or untangle, like a messy spiderweb.

These are the destructive consequences of dishonesty that Mr Hakainde Hichilema has weaved himself into over Bill 7, where one lie leads to more, creating an intricate and confusing situation.

Mr Hichilema is today entangled in illegality over Bill 7. The tabling of Bill 7 in Parliament is an illegality. It is a violation of the Constitutional Court order in the Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandila case. It’s an illegality to take back to Parliament Bill 7, which was a product of a process declared illegal by the Constitutional Court.

But to totally withdraw Bill 7 as required by the decision of the Constitutional Court will mean that it can only be brought back to Parliament after the August 13, 2026 elections.

To try and circumvent this, Mr Hichilema is now asking the Constitutional Court to reverse its decision in the Munir Zulu and Celestine Mukandila case. This is effectively a very desperate back door appeal.

To table Bill 7 in Parliament before the Constitutional Court reverses its decision as they are asking it to do is a contempt of court for which those responsible should be sent to prison.

But Mr Hichilema is determined to engage in illegality to have his way over Bill 7 with impunity.

This is what happens in a nation when values are lost to greed and vanity and when principles are sacrificed on the alter of political expediency.

It will be very interesting to see how the Constitutional Court treats this matter! It is really unnecessarily being put to test. Mr Hichilema has gone back to the Constitutional Court because he knows that Bill 7, which they tabled in Parliament, is illegal. If not, why would they do it?

And what has happened to the report of the so-called Technical Committee? Has it become useless? Why? How? And what about the huge expense incurred by the Zambian taxpayer to produce it?

Mr Hichilema is clearly trapped and entangled in his web of deceit, manipulation, and lies.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party