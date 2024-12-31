Hichilema is not a politician, he is a missionary – Cornelius Mweetwa

Hichilema is not a politician, he is a missionary – Mweetwa



CHIEF government spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says President Hakainde Hichilema does not intend on staying in power for more than two terms as he is not a politician but a missionary sent by God to save the country from disaster.







Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday interview, Mweetwa stated that as a believer he now understands why it took long for President Hichilema to become President as God was preparing him for the current climate change crisis.



Addressing speculations by some section of society that the Head of State intends to amend the constitution so he can extend his tenure, Mweetwa reminded citizens that the power lies in their hands as the constitution cannot be changed without their approval.





“The constitution can only be changed when people are fully in support of it. Some people thought that President HH wants to amend the constitution in order to extend his term limit for him to become wamuyaya. President HH is not wamuyaya, President HH is not a politician, President HH is a missionary,” said Mweetwa.



“His mission is very clear, I can now understand why it took so long to form government as a believer, when I introspect. God had a plan for this country that in a drought prone situation like now, you needed an astute leader like President HH, one who will ensure that whatever resources are galvanised locally and internationally should go to benefit the actual citizens and not himself.”





Mweetwa revealed that Members of Parliament are in support of the ruling party’s policies which intend to drive the country’s economy’s forward.



He added that the Head of State is a hard working President who only cares about the interest of the people of Zambia.





Meanwhile, the government spokesperson addressed speculations accusing the President of facilitating parliamentary by-elections for his own interests.



Mweetwa said the Head of State is not interested in any unnecessary by-elections as he only wants sanity to prevail.





He disclosed that lawmakers have since decided to change any clause that permits unnecessary by-elections.



“President HH is not interested in unnecessary by-elections. How MPs intend to address that is to come up with the law that is clear and watertight to allow only those circumstances where there’s a vacuum in the office of an MP or councilor or mayor…” said Mweetwa.





He added that despite the criticism received from the public, government will continue to fight corruption in 2025.



“Government will continue to do our best. We will continue to fight corruption relentlessly without discrimination, fear or favour. Corruption has nothing to do with political persecution,” said Mweetwa…https://kalemba.news/politics/2024/12/31/hichilema-is-not-a-politician-he-is-a-missionary-mweetwa/



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 31, 2024