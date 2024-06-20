HICHILEMA IS NOT WORTHY OF OCCUPYING THE OFFICE OF PRESIDENT – NAKACINDA

Thur. Jun 20, 2024/ Smart Eagles

….says HH is a full-blown dictator and a sadist who thrives on people’s misery…

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Raphael Nakacinda has described President Hakainde Hichilema as a sadist who relishes in the agony of others .

Nakacinda said real leadership rejoices in the happiness of others and that Zambia’s 7th President was the exact opposite of what true leadership stands for because instead of being empathetic to the plight of others , he enjoyed seeing people suffer.

Nakacinda said the curious case of Petauke Lawmaker, Hon. JJ Banda had exposed President Hichilema as a man incapable of empathy.

Nakacinda said this on Hot FMs, the hot seat, where he featured this morning

He said Zambians had now woken up to the reality of a full-blown dictator in State House with the intention of killing Zambia’s democracy in cold blood.

He said the 3 years of President Hichilema in State House constituted of the President heaping self praise on himself in the typical manner of those that a narcissist. He said President Hichilema had failed to fulfil even just one of his campaign promises yet spent all his time heaping praises on himself on zero delivery.

He stated that the peaceful and democratic credentials that Zambia had boasted over the years had now been put to the ultimate test and would be lost under President Hichilema.

Nakacinda bemoaned that the rule of law that President Hichilema went boasting about was selective and only favoured the people from his political party, whereas the rest of the citizens, especially those in opposition suffered injustice .

” The sooner we accept that we have in state House a scared full-blown dictator with no capacity to contribute to the flourishing of democracy in this nation, the better for us.” He said

“I challenge President Hichilema to call for the reopening of the case that took place in 2012, where Mwaliteta beat up Garry Nkombo . I challenge President Hichilema to seriously look into the case of murdered Jackson Kungo . For President Hichilema to put his focus on the case of JJ Banda, which was concluded in 2016, is rather regrettable,” he said .

