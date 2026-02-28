🇿🇲 BRIEFING | Hichilema Lands in Eastern Province as 15 MPs Declare 2026 Support



President Hakainde Hichilema has arrived in Eastern Province ahead of the N’cwala Traditional Ceremony, receiving a high-energy reception in Malambo and Mfuwe before proceeding to Chipata for the annual cultural event.





Speaking on his arrival, the President thanked local leaders and residents, writing, “Thank you, good people of Malambo and Mfuwe, and all Members of Parliament from Eastern Province for welcoming us as we head to Chipata for N’cwala Traditional Ceremony. Culture defines us all, and we will ensure that Zambia continues upholding its different traditions and cultures for national development. Bayete!”





The visit, while anchored in culture and tradition, has quickly taken on political significance. Fifteen out of the twenty Members of Parliament from Eastern Province have publicly endorsed President Hichilema as their preferred presidential candidate for the 2026 general elections, signaling a notable consolidation of support in a province long regarded as politically influential.





Eastern Province has historically played a strategic role in national elections, often acting as a battleground in tightly contested presidential races. The visible show of support by a majority of sitting MPs suggests an effort to anchor the ruling party’s presence in a region that has previously leaned heavily toward the Patriotic Front





Images from Mfuwe show crowds waving campaign regalia and banners bearing “HH 2026,” as traditional leaders in ceremonial attire welcomed the Head of State upon arrival.





The convergence of culture and politics at such events underscores how traditional ceremonies continue to serve as both social and strategic political platforms.





As President Hichilema proceeds to Chipata for N’cwala, attention will now turn to whether the endorsement by Eastern Province lawmakers translates into broader grassroots mobilization ahead of what is shaping up to be a high-stakes 2026 election cycle.



© The People’s Brief | Francine Lilu