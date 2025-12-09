HICHILEMA MEETS UNITED STATES DELEGATION

Fellow Citizens,



This afternoon, we had the privilege of welcoming a delegation from the United States government, led by Caleb Orr, Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs.





Over the years, Zambia and the United States of America have enjoyed strong and friendly relations. As we usher in a new era of cooperation, we are pleased to host Assistant Secretary Orr to finalise discussions on a potential grant exceeding USD 2 billion.

This grant will focus not only on enhancing healthcare delivery and revamping the Millennium Challenge Corporation Compact with an emphasis on agriculture, but also on upgrading key road networks that connect farms and mines to markets—strengthening our value chains and boosting value addition.

Additionally, the grant aims to provide technical assistance for reform initiatives that attract investment, generate employment, and promote private-sector-driven economic growth.





We extend our sincere gratitude to the people of the United States and to President Donald Trump for considering Zambia as a prospective beneficiary of this vital support, which is envisaged to be implemented over the next five years.



Hakainde Hichilema,

President of the Republic of Zambia.