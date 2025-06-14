HICHILEMA MISSED AN OPPORTUNITY TO APOLOGIZE-Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA MISSED AN OPPORTUNITY TO APOLOGIZE

Mr Hakainde Hichilema’ s address last night was regrettably a missed opportunity to apologise and show genuineness, empathy, and accountability to the nation.

A critical moment in our nation’s history, such as the one we are presently faced with required truth, sincerity, humility, and courage to address the “elephant in the room”. Skirting around issues in the manner he did last night only achieved one thing: it exposed his lack of compassion, humility, integrity, and honesty in his leadership style.

It is disappointing to note that what should have been a deeply reflective message to the nation came across as hurried, poorly prepared, and empty of the emotional weight anticipated. To put it bluntly, Mr Hichilema’s remarks lacked the sincerity and humility that many people across the country were expecting.

Sadly, this is characteristic of this regime. They often say what sounds good but rarely means what is said. It’s standard that Mr Hichilema always fails to take responsibility for his government’s actions, always choosing instead to shift blame, avoid difficult truths, and speaking in circles rather than directly addressing the pressing concerns facing the nation.

This is why we strongly believe that last night’s address to the nation was not born out of genuine reflection or compassion, but rather out of public pressure, following heavy condemnation from the citizens, who have waited for his statement since the passing of former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The delayed response, coming many days after Mr Lungu’s demise and

the flat manner in which it was delivered tells it all.

For us and many grieving Zambians, the statement was more than just another political address. It was a moment that demanded deep introspection, realization, and acknowledgement of past wrongs, and more importantly, an unequivocal apology to the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front, and the nation at large. The circumstances leading up to Mr Lungu’s death and the distress he endured months prior to his death can not be ignored or brushed aside so easily.

An honest reflection and admission of his administration’s role in this tragic situation, would not have been a sign of weakness, but of moral courage, especially that true leadership demands the sincerity and humility to own up and say “we admit, we were wrong,” and thereafter, empathise with those mourning not only a husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, but a legacy dishonored and mistreated even in retirement.

Sorry to say this, but Mr Hichilema’s body language and tone portrayed a lack of genuine remorse and regret for what happened. Truth is, yesterday’s address required more than routine pronouncements but a message rooted in truth and compassion for those grieving and publicly addressing every concern or demand they have raised.

We agree that now is the time for peace, love, and unity. But we have heard these statements from Mr Hichilema before. Therefore, our question is: when will he start to walk the talk? We ask that Mr Hichilema endeavour to ground his ideals in honesty if this country is to move forward in true love, unity, and peace.

As leaders, we ought to boldly confront our weaknesses and past mistakes with honesty instead of spinning the truth. Let us vow to ensure that no citizen or political leader in this country is ever subjected to state and institutional humiliation or denied the right to go to the hospital ever again in this country.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party