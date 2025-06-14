HICHILEMA MISSED AN OPPORTUNITY TO APOLOGIZE-Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA MISSED AN OPPORTUNITY TO APOLOGIZE
Mr Hakainde Hichilema’ s address last night was regrettably a missed opportunity to apologise and show genuineness, empathy, and accountability to the nation.
A critical moment in our nation’s history, such as the one we are presently faced with required truth, sincerity, humility, and courage to address the “elephant in the room”. Skirting around issues in the manner he did last night only achieved one thing: it exposed his lack of compassion, humility, integrity, and honesty in his leadership style.
It is disappointing to note that what should have been a deeply reflective message to the nation came across as hurried, poorly prepared, and empty of the emotional weight anticipated. To put it bluntly, Mr Hichilema’s remarks lacked the sincerity and humility that many people across the country were expecting.
Sadly, this is characteristic of this regime. They often say what sounds good but rarely means what is said. It’s standard that Mr Hichilema always fails to take responsibility for his government’s actions, always choosing instead to shift blame, avoid difficult truths, and speaking in circles rather than directly addressing the pressing concerns facing the nation.
This is why we strongly believe that last night’s address to the nation was not born out of genuine reflection or compassion, but rather out of public pressure, following heavy condemnation from the citizens, who have waited for his statement since the passing of former president Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The delayed response, coming many days after Mr Lungu’s demise and
the flat manner in which it was delivered tells it all.
For us and many grieving Zambians, the statement was more than just another political address. It was a moment that demanded deep introspection, realization, and acknowledgement of past wrongs, and more importantly, an unequivocal apology to the Lungu family, the Patriotic Front, and the nation at large. The circumstances leading up to Mr Lungu’s death and the distress he endured months prior to his death can not be ignored or brushed aside so easily.
An honest reflection and admission of his administration’s role in this tragic situation, would not have been a sign of weakness, but of moral courage, especially that true leadership demands the sincerity and humility to own up and say “we admit, we were wrong,” and thereafter, empathise with those mourning not only a husband, father, brother, uncle and grandfather, but a legacy dishonored and mistreated even in retirement.
Sorry to say this, but Mr Hichilema’s body language and tone portrayed a lack of genuine remorse and regret for what happened. Truth is, yesterday’s address required more than routine pronouncements but a message rooted in truth and compassion for those grieving and publicly addressing every concern or demand they have raised.
We agree that now is the time for peace, love, and unity. But we have heard these statements from Mr Hichilema before. Therefore, our question is: when will he start to walk the talk? We ask that Mr Hichilema endeavour to ground his ideals in honesty if this country is to move forward in true love, unity, and peace.
As leaders, we ought to boldly confront our weaknesses and past mistakes with honesty instead of spinning the truth. Let us vow to ensure that no citizen or political leader in this country is ever subjected to state and institutional humiliation or denied the right to go to the hospital ever again in this country.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
Ludicrous! What I hear from your unguided speech is best described by a military combat directive, “Watch my tracer.” I wish you could have a real advisor who can tell you how petty, condescending, and insincere you sound.
Please show some leadership that will give Zambia hope and assurance that we have potential leaders in the opposition! Fooling the bereaved family with foolish performative rhetoric, to gain political mileage just exposes your moral bankruptcy. The speech is purely self-aggrandizing!
The Lungu paradox, I contend, is an indictment on politicians and all the people who seek public leadership. Suffice to refer to a Bemba adage, even though I obtained a Nine (9) in the mid-seventies, “Akabushi kasengwila apo kekele.” Improve the nation’s health services by educating those medical students and providing them the best tools for them to treat diseases locally. There are many Zambian doctors in the diaspora who perform the same procedure as the doctors in India or South Africa.
Responsible decisions by politicians could prevent all the insidious accusations being peddled by the same people because of the prevailing Lungu paradox. Will you please stop abdicating your responsibility and start doing your work, doing the needful for the country! We are tired of this clown show!
Well that is expected from a keyboard warrior like you. Perhaps the first question you should have asked yourself is, after constructing bridges ( Kazungula included) as you believe and airports. What exactly did Lungu do to improve the health care system in your country? Only to take the last breath in a foreign country Pretoria, in a tiny medical facility five times smaller than UTH, where he is not a resident. Interrogate your faculties my good sir before you expose yourself.
Zambians let’s start a campaign for state of the art health facilities within the country.
As simple as this:
WHAT IS IT THAT THOSE FACILITIES HAVE THAT WE DON’T HAVE IN OUR FACILITIES.
Then replicate what you see out there when you go for YOUR special medication here at home…If this is done then we have the same facilities here at home instead of going outside.
Surely we can’t fail if RSA has managed.
If there is one man Zambia should not waste their time to listen to is Fred the tax evader,the man who borrowed funds from the lending institutions only to declare his companies bankrupt. Watch out for this man,he is evil and not good for Zambia.Ba Lungu was very far better than this man,politics of envy and Jelous.Zambians never allow this man to be near power,Never!
Who missed the opportunity here is it HH or ECL HH is alive ECL is gone.
Fred, is always far from the truth.I don’t know why he likes twisting and nugging issues.He deliberately wants to tilt things to suite his understanding which most times is wrong.He wants HH to apologize to who and for what? Constitution was written a former President shall have benefits withheld if he continues in active politics.In this situation the late former opted to be active.The benefits withheld.He goes for health trip out of the country you want HH to give him money from which account? The late showed he was ready for any thing including using his pocket for his well being.When unfortunately he dies HH is brought in to apologize for not funding or what? Let’s not try to earn political mileage where it is practically impossible.HH did not grab his passport from him unlike the way President Banda suffered.HH did not ask for lifting of immunity unlike the way President Banda suffered appearing in courts in cold season.I don’t want to talk too much we shall forget that we are mourning.We are advised to avoid provocations.Mr Fred let us agree to respect the funeral time we mourn with dignity.If you want to scandalize HH we get upset.HH is innocent in these matters.Please stop this.
The usual useless utterances of a failure. Who in this world supports dictators and uses the same mouth to speak of democracy? Just a two bit hypocrite….Mmembe sit down and keep quiet. Let the adults speak…you are just old in age but lack any sense of wisdom or reason.