HICHILEMA MUST APOLOGIZE OR NO RAINS FOR 5 YEARS – Enock Tonga

The opposition 3rd Generation Party has attributed the erratic rainfall in the country the last two years to President Hakainde Hichilema conduct.

However most countries in Southern Africa have experienced the same problem due to climate change.

But the 3rd Generation Party thinks otherwise saying it is because of Hichilema and that he must seek for forgiveness.

Enock Roosevelt Tonga who is the President of 3rd Generation Party says Zambia could go without recording enough rainfall for the whole five years of Hichilema’s reign.

“looking at the way rains have behaved since Hichilema was declared winner in 2021 by the Elections Management body of Zambia called the ECZ, there is a very high possibility for Zambia to have or experience a stretch of 5 solid years of Hichilema’s reign without proper rainfall,” Toanga said.

The 3rd Generation Party has called on President Hichilema to apologize before the people perish of hunger.

“Before it is too late and the people of Zambia perish of hunger, it is high time or there is urgent need for Hichilema to make amends; seek for reconciliation with God of Zambia – the creator; and ask for forgiveness for the following sins Hichilema could have committed up the ladder:

1. Lying (cheating) before God’s people in promises up his way

2. Flying of balloons at his inauguration ceremony as opposed to a white live Dove.

3. Putting on gloves whenever holding the Bible.

Anyway, symbol ni Yatatu & ERT of 3RD-LM,” Tonga said on Christmas day.

But the Hichilema administration on 19th December 2024 last week held prayers for rains in Lusaka.

Over six million of the 20 million people are threatened with hunger due to the drought, Hichilema told world when he declared the situation as a national disaster. He called for help from international community.

President Hichilema said the drought Zambia was experiencing is the worst in history. He has however committed that his administration will do everything to ensure no life is lost as a result of hunger.

Last week he announced that his cabinet had approved irrigation system in areas where they are water bodies to mitigate the effects of the drought on maize production. Maize grain is the country’s staple food.

Zambian Eye Correspondent in Lusaka says lack of rains has had a devastating effect on the economy as Zambia’s energy supply is water dependent. The country is going through the worst power rationing supply in history with some areas going for almost 17 hours without power supply.

Zambian Eye, 26th December 2024.