HICHILEMA MUST APOLOGIZE TO LUAPULA OVER SIAKALIMA’S INSULTS- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA MUST APOLOGIZE TO LUAPULA OVER SIAKALIMA’S INSULTS

Mr Hakainde Hichilema has chosen to publicly say nothing about education minister Mr Douglas Siakalima’s derogatory remarks against the people of Luapula Province. But this is not surprising at all – it is very much in line with his outlook and character.

There has been a chorus of condemnation from various groups in the country, with 15 members of parliament from Luapula Province petitioning the Speaker of the National Assembly over Mr Siakalima’s insulting comments during a parliamentary committee meeting recently.

According to the audio recording that has gone viral, Mr Siakalima repeatedly referred to the people of Luapula as suffering from both physical poverty and “poverty of the mind”.

Whatever the context or circumstances of the situation, it is highly offensive, reckless and inexcusable for Mr Siakalima to utter the words that he said in the committee meeting.

There can be no compelling reason why Mr Siakalima should be allowed to speak in such a derogatory and dangerous manner and get away with it.

But what is even worse is Mr Hichilema’s deliberate silence over these derogatory remarks against the people of Luapula by his own Minister of Education. That said, we would like to ask the following questions:

1) Why is Mr Hichilema quiet on this highly sensitive and divisive matter?

2) Is what Mr Siakalima said to the parliament committee about the people of Luapula an official government position hence the silence of Mr Hichilema?

3) Should the citizens take it that Mr Siakalima’s insulting remarks are central to the politics of the UPND and Mr Hichilema in particular?

4) Could this be the reason why Luapula Province appears not to be a priority for Mr Hichilema’s corrupt puppet regime as shown by the recent delays we witnessed in the appointment a provincial minister to replace Mr Derricky Chilundika?

5) Why is Mr Hichilema allowing Mr Siakalima to insult the people of Luapula rather than understanding and engaging them, considering the economic hardships and suffering they have caused in this country?

We would appreciate it if the questions above were addressed with utmost sincerity and respect for the people of Luapula province.

Mr Hichilema must know that his silence on this matter speaks volumes about his commitment to curb such divisive rhetoric in the country. He must also know that keeping quiet in such moments makes one to become or look like an enabler especially if the person is a leader.

So if Mr Hichilema is as outraged and offended by Mr Siakalima’s derogatory comments like all of us, let him take full responsibility and publicly apologize and censure Mr Siakalima.

Otherwise, anything short of a public apology and censure of Mr Siakalima from Mr Hichilema will mean that he is agreeable with Mr Siakalima’s insults and he too has no respect or regard for the people of Luapula Province.

We await Mr Hichilema’s response on this important matter.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party