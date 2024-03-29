HICHILEMA, NALUMANGO, MUSOKOTWANE,A RARE COMBINATION……FULL OF TRUSTWORTHINESS

Authored By Mupishi Jones

At least today we can all agree that since Dr Kaunda days,we now have a leadership on top that we can go to sleep leaving keys to state coffers without worries at all.Even those bitter opposition souls today are only talking about failure to realise campaign promises and none is talking about President Hakainde Hichilema,VEEP Mutale Nalumango or Situmbeko Musokotwane cutting deals to steal state funds for their own personal benefits…. zero!



When you listen to any of these top three leaders speak, those emotional citizens even shade their tears because of the passion with which these leaders have for their citizens, and I mean all of their citizens.



There’s no speech that President Hakainde Hichilema has made here at home or abroad without reference to the Zambian people.There’s no single task President Hakainde Hichilema has undertaken without penning it down to the Zambian people.



I remember one day Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane responding to a question from one of the Zambian journalist on him involving himself in embezzling public resources,he responded with a question that ” Do you think at my age I can come back into government just to come and steal?”



He went further to explain that even stealing should be for a reason, “what reason do I have?” Dr Situmbeko explained that all his children were independent adults doing very well, he’s got a house he built many years ago, he’s driven good cars during his youthful days,his traversed this world to a point where he no longer gets excited about jumping on a plane.



Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane concluded by saying he’s back into government to build and leave behind a legacy for his children.A legacy that would be making his children walk with heads high knowing that their father did something valuable for this country!That was the only reason he came back into government, to build a legacy of trustworthiness for posterity!



This goes to President Hakainde Hichilema,who can raise an accusing finger today that President Hakainde Hichilema is stealing public resources? Who can raise an accusing finger today and point at VIP Nalumango?



That’s the trustworthiness of the trio that I’m talking about.It is incomparable to any political party hierarchy on the Zambian political scene today!



This is what the Zambian people desire.Even if the price of mealie meal and petrol jumps up to a thousand kwacha per unit,as long as these top leaders remain trustworthy, they’ll still be retained!



It is this same trustworthiness which the Zambian people have in these leaders which the international community have equally seen in these leaders.You can see it in their eyes,in their body language.You can feel it whenever you interact with any member of their family.

It is this trustworthiness which unlocked Mopani and KCM mines today.It is this trustworthiness that have made it possible for them to tar a dual carriageway road all the way from Lusaka up to Ndola and Masangano Luanshya roads without the Zambian government spending a ngwee on it! It is this trustworthiness that have brought a diverse of state creditors on the drawing board to renegotiate the “PF’s” debt left for children to sort, to agree on mutual benefit terms.This is the legacy of “Ubuntu”.This is the legacy that sets Zambia aside that make me thank my stars I belong to it.During the last ten years, Zambia drifted away from this Ubuntu legacy to survival of the fittest legacy.

I’m I talking to UKWA,EFF and SP there?

I submit

Mupishi Jones

0977480386