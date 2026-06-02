HICHILEMA PRAISES FORMER DEFENCE CHIEFS, REAFFIRMS SUPPORT FOR VETERANS



President Hakainde Hichilema has praised former Defence and Security Chiefs for their continued patriotism and dedication to Zambia, describing them as a valuable source of wisdom and experience for the nation.





Speaking after hosting the retired security leaders at State House, President Hichilema said the country remained grateful for their unwavering service and solidarity even after leaving active duty.





“Today, we were honoured to welcome former Defence and Security Chiefs to State House,” President Hichilema said.





The Head of State noted that retirement should not be viewed as the end of service to the nation, but rather as a transition into a new role where experienced leaders can continue contributing through guidance and counsel.





He said the former Defence and Security Chiefs possess a wealth of institutional memory and expertise that remains important in safeguarding Zambia’s peace, security and democratic values.





“These distinguished leaders are a priceless reservoir of wisdom, experience and institutional memory,” he said.



President Hichilema added that government would continue to draw on their advice as it works to strengthen national institutions and promote development.





He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving the welfare of veterans, acknowledging the sacrifices they made in building and protecting the country.