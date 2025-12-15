Hichilema should serve for 20 years – Chief Shakumbila



SENIOR Chief Shakumbila of the Sala-Ila people of Shibuyunji district, Central Province says President Hakainde Hichilema needs to serve as Head of State for at least 15 to 20 years so that his developmental plans can be properly implemented.



Chief Shakumbila stated that President Hichilema is the best President Zambia has ever produced so far.



He said it would be unfair for the country to vote out the current Head of State when all he has ever done was develop the nation in ways others couldn’t.





“Us here, we have no any other party other than UPND. Hakainde is the only president. You just need a person who can plan better for the country, and that is HH,” he explained.



“And if it were me, I would have said no elections, we give this young man another 20 years to put his plans properly. After that it’s when we can go for elections, I don’t know what’s wrong with that. You don’t need to confuse someone who has come with a better plan.”





The traditional leader also thanked the President for the construction of chief’s palaces across the country.



“HH has built 288 palaces throughout this country. Since independence, no president ever thought of building palaces. It’s not easy to build 288 palaces. Some of our friends, it will be the first time to have such a palace,” he said.





“The only thing the president should add on is a vehicle. 288 vehicles should accompany the palaces. Some of the places when you go, you won’t even know that this is a chief’s palace,” he stated.



The chief said if Zambians want free education to continue then voting for President Hichilema would be ideal.





“No one thought we would have free education in Zambia, it came as a surprise. They were saying where will he get the money? People are going back to school because of free education,” he stated.



He further noted that the country was now peaceful, thanks to the leadership qualities of President Hichilema.





“There’s peace now in the country. What else do you need? You can go anywhere now without getting beaten,” said the senior traditional leader.





The chief said this on Saturday during a courtesy call at his palace by Nangoma Constituency media team.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, December 15, 2025