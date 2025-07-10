HICHILEMA/US ENVOY MEETING: MISSED OPPORTUNITY LOST IN OVERDRIVE SELF-PRAISE- Fred M’membe 

HICHILEMA/US ENVOY MEETING: MISSED OPPORTUNITY LOST IN OVERDRIVE SELF-PRAISE





Yesterday, Mr Hakainde Hichilema met with the United States Ambassador to Zambia, Mr. Michael Gonzales, at State House.





As expected, Mr Hichilema reverted to his usual “broken record” technique, boasting about his imagined achievements under the UPND administration.





From debt restructuring, the rule of law, job creation, and economic growth to a supposedly stronger Kwacha, Mr Hichilema sang the usual chorus and painted an overly glossy picture of Zambia today. He even declared that, for the first time, Zambia will gain more from its copper exports whilst expressing confidence in winning a second term. His facial expressions and hand gestures underscored the self-congratulatory tone of the meeting. It was self-praise in overdrive.





To an uninformed observer, Mr Hichilema’s account might suggest Zambia is a thriving paradise. But, the harsh realities on the ground tell a totally different story. Interestingly, Mr. Hichilema completely sidestepped two pressing issues previously raised by the US mission in Zambia namely, the rising cases of corruption and embezzlement in this administration, and the government’s repressive cybersecurity laws, which have muzzled freedom of expression and speech.





And going by Ambassador Gonzales’ remarks, it is no longer a secret that the US is telling Mr Hichilema that he has failed to deliver. The people who once supported and enabled his rise to office are now the ones expressing disappointment. We have been saying the same thing, but he has been dismissing it, as sheer malice, hatred, bitterness, and jealousy. If even the US, a key ally of Mr Hichilema, can voice concern, should we still be accused of bitterness, hatred, and jealousy for pointing out the same failures? Is the US ambassador also bitter, hateful, and jealous of him?





The truth cannot be hidden for too long, and the truth is that Mr Hichilema has fallen short in nearly all areas of political leadership and governance. Yet, instead of reflecting and correcting his mistakes, he continues to praise himself. He should be ashamed of self-praise. The problem with Mr Hichilema is that he is motormouthed. He is not even ashamed to keep quiet when he is being criticized for failure to perform. He goes on praising himself: kwenyu!kwenyu! kwenyu!





Clearly, there is no alternative but to remove him next year by all necessary democratic and constitutional means possible. Nafilwa. Taficila apa. Twacula pafula. Twasebana pafula. Twasekwa pafula. Umuntu nga afilwa ukubomba, kusela. Hakainde sela abena Zambia babombeko!





As he once said of others: “niba chimbwi no plan”. Perhaps now, those words have returned to him: “chimbwi uwabula plan uwacine niwe! You’re a failure. And this is just the beginning, and the worst is yet to come. Mark our words!”





It is evident that the meeting was a missed opportunity for serious engagement on matters that truly concern both Zambians and those who have been supporting him. Instead, it showcased a little emperor more preoccupied with self-praise than the urgent challenges facing the nation. Based on his performance, it’s hard to have confidence that Mr Hichilema fully grasps the implications of shifting US foreign policy or how Zambia should strategically respond.





Sadly, he appears lost in his own narrative, drifting further from the lived realities of ordinary Zambians.





Alesabaila fye day in day out. Lesa atwafwe!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party