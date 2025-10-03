What type of govt is Hichilema running? A govt of grand thieves crooks!- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA, WHAT ARE YOU UP TO?



The Auditor General’s (AG) Report has revealed that the Ministry of Finance lost $3.66 million over contract breaches.





What type of government is Mr Hakainde Hichilema running? A government of grand thieves, crooks!





Add this to the Ministry of Health thefts!

Latest Auditor General report ending December 2024 reveals that the Ministry of Agriculture disbursed K68,268,150 to 1,094 loan beneficiaries in 12 districts. K18,310,678 was to be recovered but only K5,351,499 was with K12,959,179 unrecovered. Why? Was it political handouts or gifts to UPND cadres?





The AG report also reveals four terminated contracts worth K48 million had K12 million in unrecovered advance payments as of August 2025, see, AG Report on Ministry of Water Development and Sanitation





Mr Hichilema, what are you up to?



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party