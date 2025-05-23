HICHILEMA WILL BE HUMBLED SOON- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA WILL BE HUMBLED SOON



Mr Hakainde Hichilema is recently quoted to have vowed that he is holding the key to power and that he will not allow anyone to grab the key and lock him out of the country’s presidency. It is further reported that Mr Hichilema made these reckless utterances at a public rally in Southern province’s Kalomo district.





Knowing him the way we do now, we are not surprised that Mr Hichilema made such an irresponsible statement because that’s typical of him to say when he wants to get people’s attention. He gets easily excited at times, especially in front of crowds. In such moments, if he is not lying then he is making illogical declarations. We know how desperate he gets to be heard.





Besides, Mr Hichilema thinks leadership is about bullying, sidelining and terrorizing competitors. Regrettably, Mr Hichilema believes that he can only be a consummate leader by spreading fear, praising himself over nothing, or taking credit on things, he hasn’t earned. His overinflated ego has misled him into believing that he matters most.





This why statements like the one he recently made in Kalomo should not come as a surprise to anyone who has had the privilege to access and deal with a lot of leaders at different stages of life. Anyone with a good perspective on these issues will tell you that Mr Hichilema is seriously lacking in humility, selflessness and devotion to the unity, and growth of this country. For him, everything must be about and around him. It’s about himself!





This is why he has brazenly managed to stifle public debate, creativity, and shrink the online space through the tyrannical Cyber Laws. He doesn’t want anyone to challenge his fake belief that he possesses exceptional competence and accomplishments. Since he likes lying, he wants his lies to occupy the digital and political space without question.





Not only that, he has also managed to use the police to close down the civic and political space. We will soon be going for elections without the real opposition being allowed to hold public rallies in almost four years now. Mr Hichilema has forbidden the real opposition political parties to mobilize and communicate to the people No President since the reintroduction of multiparty politics in this country has ever revoked the constitutional rights of opposition political parties like Mr Hichilema has done.





Like we have rightly observed, Mr Hichilema suffers from acute levels of self-importance, pride and reckless bravado. This delusional mentality can easily be seen even in the manner he speaks publicly. The illusions and manipulation are obvious. But what is even more concerning about Mr Hichilema is that one cannot help but notice that the man clearly sees himself as some sought of messianic figure. No wonder his speeches are frequently littered with self-praise and scorn for others – both those who have led this country before and those aspiring to lead.





Mr Hichilema’s arrogance, pride, entitlement, and illusional mentality is killing this country. One bad term, doesn’t deserve another. Aleya!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party