Hichilema’s abuses of power have seriously eroded public trust in govt institutions- Fred M’membe





HICHILEMA’S ABUSES OF STATE POWER

Emeritus Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu is right: Mr Hakainde Hichilema is abusing state and has tendencies of a tinpot dictator.

Mr Hichilema came into office two years ago on a promise to strengthen democratic governance and institutions.



But what we see is repeated abuse of executive power, unethical conduct, and politicisation of government functions.

A simple definition of the abuse of power is the misuse of a position of power to take unjust advantage of individuals, organizations, or governments.



And Mr H and officers and officials. A core tenet of our multiparty political dispensation — that no one is above the law — must be restored.



Most urgently, Mr Hichilema needs to take additional action to restore the integrity of the rule of law.



With trust in government near a historic low, now is the time for Mr Hichilema to leave a lasting mark on the presidency and institute structural change to ensure that the government serves the public interest for generations to come.



And further, Mr Hichilema should follow through on the commitments he made as a candidate to adhere to the rule of law and the protection of human rights.

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party