HICHILEMA’S ADMINISTRATION: A LEGACY OF SELECTIVE JUSTICE, FAILED PROMISES, AND ECONOMIC SABOTAGE- Abraham Simpamba

FELLOW ZAMBIAN CITIZENS



HICHILEMA’S ADMINISTRATION: A LEGACY OF SELECTIVE JUSTICE, FAILED PROMISES, AND ECONOMIC SABOTAGE



Zambia deserves leadership that is transparent, accountable, and committed to real progress not an administration built on deception, selective justice, and empty rhetoric.



For four years, President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND administration have failed to address critical national issues. Yet, they seek another five years in power. For what? For whom?



The biggest governance failure or lacuna we face as a nation is President Hichilema himself a leader more focused on impressing Western corporations and prosecuting the opposition than addressing the real challenges affecting the majority of Zambians.



The Constitution belongs to every Zambian, and bulldozing amendments without national consensus will not work. Whoever is advising President Hichilema must caution him to tread carefully not to daydream.



If there is any lacuna, it is in the UPND’s Constitution, which has allowed him to form an administration dominated by the old guard while sidelining the youths and women he pretends to care about not in the Zambian Constitution.





The very provisions he claims to be a problem are already prescribed in Article 259 of our Constitution. One wonders who is advising President Hichilema?



OUT OF TOUCH WITH REALITY



Instead of tackling the high cost of living, President Hichilema believes that installing CCTV cameras in universities to monitor so-called sugar daddies is a priority.





How does this reduce the cost of mealie meal, fuel, or transport? This only proves how out of touch he is with the realities on the ground.



If anything, why not install free WiFi to help students conduct research effectively, given the economic hardships they face?





WHERE IS THE ACCOUNTABILITY?



You can’t run a country like a private cattle ranch and expect not to be questioned.



How did these happen?



A truckload of sugilite mysteriously disappeared while under police custody. To this day, no answers have been given. Who is being protected?





Containers of medicine meant for our hospitals vanished at the Ministry of Health. Instead of taking responsibility and bringing the culprits to book, this government is busy persecuting political opponents while failing to safeguard essential public resources.





The Mopani Copper Mines deal remains shrouded in secrecy. What exactly is the government hiding from Zambians? Is this another backdoor deal at the expense of our miners just like the KoBold Mun’gomba Mine giveaway in Chililabombwe?





MISPLACED PRIORITIES



While ordinary Zambians struggle, foreign mining investors enjoy tax breaks, extracting Zambia’s minerals with little to no benefit for our people.



Our resources are being given away, and Zambians are left with nothing but skyrocketing costs of living.





A DESPERATE ATTEMPT TO DECEIVE YOUTHS



After four years of failed promises, high youth unemployment, and economic hardship, President Hichilema suddenly remembers the youth and organizes a so-called Youth Indaba.





This is nothing but an empty talk show with no real solutions just a desperate attempt to manipulate the youths ahead of the 2026 elections.



Zambian youths, wake up! Do not allow yourselves to be used as political pawns in this government’s last minute attempt to cling to power for personal gain.





SELECTIVE JUSTICE MUST END



This administration is quick to persecute its political opponents but turns a blind eye to corruption and criminal activities within its own ranks.



If left unchecked, this dangerous double standard being played by President Hichilema will divide our nation and create instability.





ZAMBIA MUST REFOCUS ON DEVELOPMENT



Zambia’s development has been constantly derailed by political distractions and self-serving agendas. From the presidential eligibility case to the proposed 2026 constitutional amendments process, this government has shifted the country’s focus away from critical economic, social, and developmental programs.





Where is the plan to permanently end load shedding, which has crippled many businesses?

Where is the roadmap for industrial growth and job creation?

Why are we still failing to find alternative energy sources?





For over three decades, successive governments have repeated the same pattern political games over real governance.



ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!



Zambia must begin to prioritize long term economic solutions, structural reforms, and policies that uplift the plight of the people.





If not, we will remain a nation stuck in stagnation while global leaders continue to laugh at our lack of progress despite the fact that we have what it takes to develop!



Zambia cannot afford another five years of economic mismanagement, political mischief, selective justice, and unfulfilled promises.





2026: TIME FOR CHANGE!



It’s high time we reject President Hakainde Hichilema’s failed leadership and demand:

✅ Transparency in governance

✅ Fairness in justice

✅ Real development that benefits all Zambians not just a privileged few





Abraham Simpamba



2026 Incoming Independent MP for Chililabombwe Constituency



Together We Can!

Ichalo Bantu!