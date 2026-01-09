Hichilema’s attempt to hold the people of Southern Province hostage through fear-mongering must be rejected unequivocally- Fred M’membe

STOP IT: WEAPONISING TRIBE IS NOT GOVERNANCE



Mr Hakainde Hichilema was recently quoted as telling supporters at a rally in Choma, Southern Province that, under the previous administration, buses arriving from Choma at Lusaka’s Intercity Bus Terminus were allegedly met with violence, with passengers beaten once identified as coming from Choma. He further warned the supporters that should he be voted out of office, they would again be beaten or targeted by a future administration.





It is reckless, irresponsible, and deeply troubling that such utterances can come from a sitting head of state. In truth, Mr. Hichilema’s utterances amount to nothing but emotive and divisive reasoning, coupled with unsubstantiated allegations, which are absolutely devoid of verifiable evidence. Even more disturbing is the clear suggestion that violence would certainly return if he were to lose power.





Mr. Hichilema’s utterances raise serious and obvious questions about their logic, intent, and inferences:



1. Is Mr. Hichilema subtly presenting himself as the sole guarantor of the personal safety of the people of Southern Province, or of Choma in particular, in so doing tying their personal security directly to his continued presidency?

2. By invoking alleged past violence and projecting future persecution, is Mr. Hichilema implying that the peaceful alternation of political power is now dangerous and that Tongas will rule Zambia forever to guarantee their safety?

3. Is Mr. Hichilema suggesting that citizens from Southern Province must only politically identify and tie with him personally, or else invite abuse and victimization?

4. Is Mr. Hichilema reducing the people of Southern Province’s hard-won democratic right to choose their leaders freely into a survival calculation motivated by fear?





Mr. Hichilema’s deceptive strategy of weaponising fear, ethnic identity, and political loyalty by connecting voter safety to incumbency and tribe is a serious threat to Zambia’s democracy, national unity, and long-term security. Zambia has had seven presidents since 1964, and at no point has the safety of any group of citizens been justifiably conditioned to the continued tenure of a single individual.





Fabricating tales of marginalisation to inflame tribal loyalty is not advocacy – it is calculated betrayal. When leaders lie to their own people, inventing grievances where none exist, they weaponise identity for personal ambition while sabotaging genuine progress.





This cynical manipulation converts community bonds into instruments of division. It replaces evidence with emotion, dialogue with demonisation, and transforms legitimate political discourse into tribal warfare. The victims are not only other communities, but the very people being deceived, and denied honest leadership and yoked to manufactured conflicts that serve no one’s interest but the manipulator’s.





Real marginalisation demands truth-telling and coalition-building. Fake marginalisation demands only followers willing to believe lies. Communities flourish under leaders who unite them around shared aspirations, not demagogues who divide them with fabricated enemies.



The measure of leadership is not how effectively one can stoke resentment but whether one has the integrity to tell uncomfortable truths and the vision to transcend tribal boundaries.





It is therefore illogical, immature, and dangerously irresponsible for anyone, least of all a Head of State, to suggest that the security of a particular region or ethnic group is conditional upon his remaining in office. Mr. Hichilema’s attempt to hold the people of Southern Province hostage through fear-mongering must be rejected unequivocally. Zambians are tired of this brazen tribalism emanating from the highest seat of power. Democracy cannot thrive where fear and ethnicity are used as a political weapon. Equally, national unity cannot survive where leaders intentionally propagate ethnic anxiety for their own political survival. Stop it!





Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party and 2026 Presidential Candidate of the People’s Pact.