Hichilema’s call to pray for Lungu’s family!



President Hakainde Hichilema during the National Day of Prayer and Reconciliation did the right thing by calling for a moment of silence and closure over the burial of late former president Edgar Lungu.





The President also prodded the nation to pray for the family of the late Lungu. This is as it should be.



We have all felt the pain of losing a loved one, and can all attest of the pain, especially when the loss involves a very close family member or friend. It has therefore, not been easy for the family of Lungu. And the emotional toll increases each day that passes with their loved one’s remains still kept in the mortuary without any closure, four months after his demise.





It is easier for those who are not members of the family and did not share a bond with Lungu to simply pay lip service about trying to find closure to this matter. Not so with the Lungu family and those who shared a close bond with the former president. The best therefore, particularly those who are in the habit of posting mockery about this death can do is to sympathise and and pray for the family. It is never easy to lose a loved one.





While the politics will continue and will always be with us, we must as a people learn to rise above politics and whatever feelings we may have had about someone in times of loss, while always reminding ourselves that we are human first before affiliating ourselves with politics.





It’s commendable that the President remembered to urge the nation to pray for the Lungu family and to find closure to the matter. But the President has a huge responsibility as President actually in finding closure to the same. He therefore, must do all that he can to ensure a tranquil closure to that matter. A closure that takes into account the feelings of the same family he urged the nation to pray for.





Anyone that has followed this matter from the moment the death happened is aware about the deep divides between the government and the family, and how challenging it has been to bridge the gaps. Just the fact that the matter is under litigation before the South African courts is enough to explain the challenges that have existed. Whatever outcome that will come from the court will not guarantee a tranquil closure to this matter as court judgements do not have the ability to heal the matters of the heart.





And if the court outcome will remain in favour of the government, they cannot surely expect to proceed on this matter to put Lungu’s remains without the participation of the family in body and soul. This is why we are urging the President to



Continue here: https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hichilemas-call-to-pray-for-lungus-family/