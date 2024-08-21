HICHILEMA’S CLOSE FRIENDS, BUSINESS ASSOCIATES, AND GOVT DEALS- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S CLOSE FRIENDS, BUSINESS ASSOCIATES, AND GOVT DEALS
AFLIFE, an entity controlled and managed by Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s close friends and business associates, is reported to be handling, syndicating, and offloading huge property investment deals around the country. With the most recent property transaction being the sale of a four-story building (former MTN next to Citi Bank), which is located in Rhodes Park at Elunda Park area. The Zambia National Building Society (ZNBS), a state entity, has purchased this property, and again, AFLIFE’s involvement in this transaction has been mentioned by a whistleblower.
It, therefore, begs the questions: how is AFLIFE suddenly syndicating deals and selling off properties they couldn’t sell before Mr Hichilema and the UPND came to power? Why has AFLIFE’s business dealings with state entities become so easy? Where has this astuteness in coaxing government ministries, agencies, departments, and parastatals to close pricey business deals in real time come from? How has AFLIFE become so attractive for the state to do business with them? What is Mr Muna Hantuba doing right, which other businessmen are failing to do? Can Mr Hantuba share his secret?
Any intelligent person will certainly suspect that there is a structured system of influence peddling and inside dealing, which is corruption in itself, that is fraudulently turning tax payer’s money into personal money. There is a conscientious manipulation and harvesting of state funds by certain key individuals in this government using their friends and business associates. We say this because we are also aware of other similar transactions that are pending. It is a fact that the same people controlling some of these private entities involved in these corrupt schemes today are the same ones running government.
But time will catch up with them. They will not be clever for long. As the Bembas say “Ifya kulya ubushiku fitulikila ku malushi”. The sweeping humiliation and disgrace that awaits those engaged in this sort of greediness is unconceivable, ba kasebana ba mambala!
That is why even the declaration of assets has become a problem because they don’t want Zambians to know. But eventually, Zambians will know everything they are doing, and in fact, they are starting to know quite a lot. Zambians are aware of the corruption, embezzlement, cronyism, regulatory capture, lobbying and undue influence on policymaking and other crooked vices that are undermining democratic methods, compromising public interest, and hindering government’s capacity to effectively and efficiently serve our people. But it’s just a matter of time before all this turns into tears for all criminals
Ba Zambia, we made a mistake that must be corrected before we lose the entire plantation.
Fred M’membe
President of the Socialist Party
This is a pandemic disease in Zambia and it has been ravaging the economy since 24 October 1964. Zambians who are not aligned with the ruling party have always lost out on business contracts with state institutions. Zambia’s first intercity bus owner at independence was pushed to economic ruin by UNIP because he was ANC. Clever businessmen, like the Rothschilds in Europe, have funded BOTH sides of the political divide in order to survive. It is a great pity that good businesses are run to the ground by politicians if the proprietor is seen to be against the ruling party. This is why we remain a Third World country.
As for declaration of assets, they have already been declared. You can under the Freedom of Information act, obtain the declaration from the Electoral Commission of Zambia .
Please, mention them all to back up this accusations. Otherwise it appears as usual that these might just be rumours.
Even you M’membe you have friends and business associates, if you become the president of Zambia one day, are you going to discard them just because you are now the president? Suppose the late Mazoka had won the presidency, were you going to server friendship with him? I guess the answer is no. Were you not running your defunct Post Newspaper with him? If things are not going your way, don’t start blaming innocent people like HH, leave them to enjoy God’s blessings, God doesn’t bless covetous people.
This one becoming the president of which country? He has already shown his true colours of labal characteristics
Don’t even go further, when his friend Sata became President what happened? His Tabloid had more business from the Govt. than Government run newspapers Daily mail and Times. This chap became so greed that he even started stealing from the very state that was corruptly giving him business. Look, if there is something fishy about HH’s dealings, let people with moral standing bring up those issues and not by a corrupt and thieving rascal like Fred Mmembe. This minion has no shame at all
This man is never tired of writing ill about HH. Even when HH was in opposition, Fred could write nasty things about him.
When Fred Membe hates you,he extends his hatred to your tribe , family,life and in Death. Thanks be to God, Fred Membe is not a giver of life….if you want a profession of hating people, learn it from Fred Membe.
Mr. Mmembe I honestly thought you would a more intelligent response to this noise.
As a Person that worked for Zambia State Insurance enlightened with the sector you should be in better position to explain who what where how and when.
When you wrote and informed us of Zamtrop you gave a factual basis to the facts. This is just non sense and innuendo. Lazy and petty.
You seem to hate Valentine so much that you keep wanting to maliagn his name.
Explain yourself instead of making these sill assertions that empty heads have to substantiate.
Everyone you are running a failed ideology. You speak of democracy. You are not. And its coming out from the very people that you work with. They are leaving. You friend Malema is now losing membership like you over VBS. Maduro is a fraudster. He cant produce the voter roll to prove he won the elections. What you stand for is the replica of Animal farm….
So you mean all those close to HH should never do business in Zambia? If they are capable why not? Is it a condition not to do business because he/she is close to HH?
What type of thinking is this?
Fred M’membe is a hypocrite and jealous person who is fond of fabricating stories to peddle his usual lies. His hatred for president Hakainde Hichilema will take him to hell. It is good that people do not pay attention to Fred M’membe’s cheap talk and hallucinations.