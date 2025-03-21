HICHILEMA’S EARLY CAMPAIGNS, A SIGN OF DESPERATION- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S EARLY CAMPAIGNS, A SIGN OF DESPERATION



The decision by Mr Hakainde Hichilema to illegally commence early countrywide campaigns is strange but not surprising.



We say so, because we now know and understand Mr Hichilema as a purveyor of illegalities, insofar as democracy, governance and the rule of law is concerned. In the last four years of his leadership, we’ve seen how he keeps getting desperate every single day.





Mr Hichilema fully knows that political campaigns are an organized effort, which seeks to influence the decision-making process of voters. He knows that his political competitors are also entitled to canvass for political support from the citizens. This is what real democracy means for the people and the country. And this is what Mr Hichilema has denied his political competitors since assuming office in 2021.





We have noticed that Mr Hichilema has kickstarted his campaigns for re-election by taking advantage of his official visits to various provinces, and engaging in political campaign rallies, where he is deliberately spreading falsehoods, and negative information about his political competitors. He has gone further at these same public rallies to advance his rejected Constitutional amendment agenda.





But we would like to caution Mr Hichilema that if he’s not careful, this Constitution amendment process he’s attempting to thrust on the nation, will soon backfire very badly. We would also like to ask again: if Mr Hichilema’s intentions on the Constitution are genuine, why is he rushing? Why has he found it difficult to heed the advice of the civil society, opposition political parties, and the three Church mothers bodies – Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB), Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ), and the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ). What is it about the Constitution that can’t wait for the next elections to take place, and then commence the amendments thereafter?





Let Mr Hichilema for once have respect for the different leaders of this country. He needs to humble himself, and realize that he is not the first, and certainly, not the last person to rule this country. Leaders come and go. This level of arrogance, zeal for wrong things, and excessive pride is not acceptable, and will not help him in any way.





All these cowardly maneuvers, deception and lies, such as illegally starting campaigns earlier than his political competitors, blocking his competitors from holding political rallies since he became President, abuse of the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, disrespecting religious and traditional leaders, and many others, are just accelerating his exit from office.





The truth is, nothing is working anymore. Things have become so bad in this country. The situation on the ground is so desperate. Our people need urgent help, yet Mr Hichilema and his corrupt league have chosen to prioritize their own interests over the lives of the people. Things can’t continue this way. This country needs new and better leadership. Mr Hichilema and his team have lamentably failed at everything they’ve done.





So, whether he likes it or not, mingalato or not, desperate or not, Hichilema aleya! If he wants, let him start addressing political rallies every day throughout the country and nothing will change. We guarantee that Mr Hichilema can ferry or rent as many crowds as he wants countrywide, but the mood across the country is clear: he is a bad, selfish and divisive leader, who doesn’t deserve a second term.



Zambians are hungry and angry. Tapali ichakwe!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party