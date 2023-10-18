HICHILEMA’S FAILURE RATE IS SHOCKING AND SURPRISING – MSONI

By Fox Reporter

ZAMBIANS are in a critical situation and suffering while President Hakainde Hichilema cares less about what people will eat, All Peoples Congress (APC) leader Nasson Msoni has said.

Msoni is wondering how easily President Hichilema fooled the opposition alliance and the people of Zambia that he had the formula to cheap mealie meal which will cost K50.

He says what is painful now are the lies the UPND and President Hichilema have continued to spread over the controversial ZNS mealie meal.

Msoni says before ZNS could engage Superior Milling and Africa Milling Companies to help package the Eagles Mealie meal, the staple food was going at K175 and K185.

He now wants President Hichilema to explain why ZNS mealie meal prices have gone up from k185 to K230.

“They should tell us why Zambians are still buying mealie meal at 230 and not 185. What has made the price to go up? Do they still think Zambians are timid to know that they have failed to do what they promised,” he wondered.

Msoni has since urged President Hichilema to reflect and listen from various stakeholders whose wish is to see a better Zambia and not those cadres whose interest to make their stomachs full.

ZNS has taken over ShopRite, Melisa, Cheers and other main chain store to supply Eagles Mealie meal at a cost of K230.