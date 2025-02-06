HICHILEMA’S FOUR YEARS OF RHETORIC, LIES AND ARRESTS- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S FOUR YEARS OF RHETORIC, LIES AND ARRESTS



There are no big changes that have come from Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government in the four years they have been in power. There is absolutely no big meaningful changes they can show or point to in key sectors of our economy, which are transformative and qualitative to our people’s livelihood.





Truth be told, the four years of Mr Hichilema and the UPND in government has just been about empty rhetoric, lies, threats, and arrests of any one that exposes their embezzlement, fraud, corruption, tribalism and many other failures. The only big changes they can point to are intimidation, arrests, abuse of the court system and parliament, and shrinking of the democratic space. They have sadly succeeded in taking this country many years back in history insofar as governance and democracy is concerned.





What big change has Mr Hichilema and the UPND government done in your area? Nothing! Even the much talked about Constituency Development Fund (CDF) is a scandal. The Auditor General’s report has exposed the fraud, corruption, and abuse of CDF by the UPND. They have done nothing. Nabafilwa!





As the Socialist Party, we call on Zambians to shift their focus and join us on this vehicle that will bring meaningful and quality change to our lives and country. Join SP, the vehicle of hope, justice, equity and peace. We are determined to bring dignity, equality and prosperity to our people.





We have the plan to create jobs, grow the economy, and create wealth, which will be shared equitably among all of our citizens. A total departure from the current order where those wielding political power are abusing it to make themselves super wealthy at the expense of the country and its people. This greed you’re seeing today, you shall see no more under SP in government.





Our vision and strategy is putting Zambians first, to improve our health, mining, agriculture, sanitation and education sectors. We want to build a country that uplifts the quality of our people at all levels; socially , economically and cultural.





We want to help to rebuild this country in a meaningful and qualitative way. We want the citizens to be proud of being Zambians. We want to serve and not to dubiously amass wealth like it is now.





We are the future and you can join us and create a better Zambia for all!



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party