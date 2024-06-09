HICHILEMA’S GOVERNMENT FAILS TO MEET PEOPLE’S NEEDS

….resorts to intimidation and suppression, says DR. MUSUMALI

Kitwe—Saturday, June 8th, 2024

Socialist Party (SP) General Secretary Dr. Cosmas Musumali has urged President Hakainde Hichilema to address the hunger crisis in the country rather than infringing on the liberties of citizens and opposition political parties.

Dr. Musumali spoke shortly after police disrupted a scheduled SP rally at Changanamai grounds in Kitwe.

He revealed that the Socialist Party had notified the police two weeks in advance about the rally. However, on June 3rd, they received a refusal, citing a volatile security situation. Despite appealing this decision on June 7th, it wasn’t until 9:30pm the night before the rally that the police reversed their decision and allowed the event to proceed.

“Our leadership travelled overnight to be here, and buses arrived from various parts of the Copperbelt. People were eager to hear Fred M’membe speak. But early this morning, the grounds were secured by hundreds of police officers, preventing us from setting up,” Dr. Musumali recounted.

Dr. Musumali expressed gratitude to those who prioritized attending the rally, highlighting the significance of the event.

“Members of the press, we appreciate your presence and commitment. You accompanied us to Changanamai , but we find ourselves back at our secretariat on the Copperbelt because of a fearful government that can not face the truth,” he said.

He views the refusal to allow the rally to proceed as a significant infringement on political rights.

“Since 2021, no opposition political party has been allowed to hold a rally. This isn’t just about fearing opposition but fearing their own failures. This government has failed to meet the people’s material needs and resorts to political intimidation and suppression.” He said.

Dr. Musumali emphasized the importance of rallies for political engagement, stating, “rallies are an integral part of the dialogue between politicians and the people of Zambia. Fred M’membe deserves the chance to communicate his views and solutions to the Zambians.”

He further criticized the government for failing to address hunger and corruption.

“People are angry and hungry, and this has nothing to do with climate change. This government is corrupt, selling national assets and failing to address critical issues. They fear Fred M’membe because he offers hope and represents the suffering masses.” He said.

Despite the disruption, Dr. Musumali vowed to continue their efforts. “This rally marks the beginning of a larger movement. We will hold rallies everywhere and use every opportunity to ensure Zambians hear the truth. We are also taking immediate legal action.”

Meanwhile, Socialist Party Copperbelt Province Spokesperson Reagan Kanshinga condemned the government’s actions, describing them as an infringement on political rights.

“This government is not just fearful of opposition but is failing to address the country’s needs. Their actions today are a clear indication of their fear and failure,” he stated.

He emphasized the importance of rallies for political engagement and communication with the public.

And Socialist Party Copperbelt Province Chairperson Dr. Brian Chirambo emphasized the party’s commitment to serving the people of Zambia with respect and dignity, including the police officers, who he says were being abused.

“The Socialist Party provides leadership and an alternative. In the Copperbelt Province, we will continue mobilizing the party and appeal to everyone to join us. We have direction, stable leadership, and a vision to improve lives. This disruption is not a setback; it is a stepping stone to greater heights. We will demonstrate clear, visionary leadership, not violence,” he added.

SP Media