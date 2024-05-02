HICHILEMA’S REIGN OF TERROR- Fred M’membe

HICHILEMA’S REIGN OF TERROR

Our Constitution guarantees that every citizen must be equal and be protected before the law.

Every single citizen of this country is equal before the law and enjoys equal protection of the law without any discrimination.

Unfortunately, under Mr Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND government, we have seen how violence and all other forms of political repression and criminality are being committed by well-known UPND cadres led by identifiable individuals some of them Cabinet Ministers and senior party officials.

It is evident that the way of violence – knifing, assaulting, beating and kidnapping has become a party and government policy to win by elections. We know this because we have been victims of vicious attacks by the UPND cadres in various different parts of the country.

Even our numerous complaints and reports to the police have fallen on deaf ears. Whenever a report is made to the police, it’s us, the victims of Mr Hichilema’s cadres’ violence who get locked up and are prosecuted. This is the impunity that the perpetrators of these crimes are enjoying for their crimes.

Nonetheless, we would like to caution the perpetrators of these violent acts that they should not think such acts will forever ever be tolerated and they’ll get away with it. Life doesn’t work that way. There is always a time to answer to the law. There is always a price to pay.

Today, these UPND cadres led by identifiable Cabinet Ministers and senior party officials might feel powerful and spread their reign of terror and bloodshed by knifing, injuring, beating and kidnapping their fellow citizens, but time will surely come when they will be made to account for these atrocities. It is extremely dangerous for citizen to become a law unto themselves and act as they wish for the sake of impressing your leaders.

Life has a way of dealing with this sort of hypocrisy and violent nature. It is a well-known fact that impunity and violence can never win. And to every crime committed they’re consequences to be paid.

Time will tell!

Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party