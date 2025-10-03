HICHILEMA’S TRIP

TO SCOTLAND



There are many questions that need honest answers about Mr Hakainde Hichilema’s trip to Scotland. What was this trip about?



Let them help us by explaining. We don’t want to insinuate anything.





There was a major event for the Freemanson programme yesterday – 1 October, 2025 in Scotland.



Yesterday, Mr Hichilema was absent on social media, which is unusual when he travels and when he is in the country.





And today he featured visiting a sowing machine project and walking in the garden at the Kings Foundation.



According to information available online:



“The Freemanson and The Prince of Wales who is now the King and Patron of the Kings Foundation have a connection”.





And many male members of the royal family have been involved with Freemasonry.



The Prince of Wales has held the Grand Master (or Great Master) position in at least two important organizations: the United Grand Lodge of Freemasons (specifically Prince Albert Edward, the future King Edward VII) and the Order of the Bath (most recently with the current Prince William). The role signifies leadership and high honour within these institutions, with past Princes of Wales including George (future George IV), Albert Edward (future Edward VII), and most recently, William.





The Duke of Kent: As of October 2025, King Charles’s first cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, serves as the Grand Master of the United Grand Lodge of England (UGLE) and has held the position since 1967.

Prince Michael of Kent: The Duke of Kent’s younger brother, Prince Michael, is also a Freemason, serving as Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Mark Master Masons.



Prince Philip: The late Duke of Edinburgh was a Freemason, although sources suggest he was not an active participant.

George VI and Edward VII: Former monarchs King George VI and King Edward VII were both active Freemasons.



Fred M’membe

President of Socialist Party