High oil prices boost Russian economy despite sanctions



Russia’s economy is benefiting from soaring global oil prices, which have strengthened government revenues, helped stabilize the ruble, and supported overall economic growth despite ongoing Western sanctions.





Energy exports…particularly crude oil and natural gas…remain the backbone of Russia’s trade and fiscal balance. Analysts note that high prices are funding domestic programs, shoring up foreign reserves, and allowing Moscow to continue military operations and geopolitical activities abroad.





Several countries continue to rely on Russian oil and gas despite sanctions, including China, India, Turkey, and some nations in the Middle East and Europe. These partnerships help Russia maintain export volumes and revenues even as Western markets restrict purchases.





The country is also seeing growth in other sectors such as agriculture and metals exports, partly fueled by higher commodity prices. Experts warn, however, that heavy dependence on energy exports leaves Russia vulnerable to fluctuations in global demand and price volatility.