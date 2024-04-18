HIGH PRESENCE OF MILITARY PERSONNEL IN LIVINGSTONE NORMAL – LT – GEN ALIBUZWI

By Buffalo Reporter

Livingstone

Commander Zambia Army, Lieutenant General Sitali Dennis Alibuzwi has assured the people of Livingstone that the high presence of military personnel being witnessed in the city is normal due to of the Africa Land Forces Summit 2024 (ALFS24) which starts on Monday, 22 April,2024.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi said during such huge events, people expect nothing but what they are currently experiencing.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy call on Chief Mukuni at his palace, Lt Gen Alibuzwi called on the media to take interest in the Summit and help educate the public on the importance of its significance to the nation, security wise and economically.

“The Army has a core mandate which is to preserve the sovereignty and defend the territorial integrity of

Zambia, hence the need for the locals to feel happy and safe whenever they see Zambia Army Officers and Soldiers anywhere,” Lt Gen Alibuzwi said.

He said the ALFS24 which will attract over 40 land Forces Commanders, and at least over 400 delegates from Africa, North America and Europe is an annual military event that has been hosted by many other countries and therefore it is a great opportunity for Zambia to prove that it can host such events and showcase its tourism potential.

Lt Gen Alibuzwi has expressed happiness that preparations for the Summit have been done tramendously well.

And Military Assistant to the Army Commander, Brig Gen Jethrow Chipili said the summit will provide a platform where Zambia will be able to learn from other countries who have managed to counter transnational crimes.

Brig Gen Chipili who was in the company of Zambia Army Public Relations and Foreign Liaison Directorator, Col Martin Kalaluka Liyungu was speaking when he featured on Zambezi FM radio.