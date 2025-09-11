High School in Jamaica Bans Female Students From Having Baby Hair Edges

An all-girls’ school in Jamaica has banned students from wearing styled baby hairs, sparking mixed reactions online. The school said the rule is about keeping appearances neat, but critics see it as unnecessary and restrictive.

St. Andrew High School for Girls (SAHS), a respected institution in Kingston, founded in 1925, announced the new policy through Instagram. In its notice, the school wrote, “Please be advised that the wearing of ‘edges’ is now officially banned on campus. Remember, curtains belong in the house, not on foreheads! Let’s keep our looks neat and school-ready. We appreciate your cooperation in upholding our standards of excellence as we continue honoring the legacy and inspiring the future!”

SAHS has a long history of discipline and academic achievement. Known for its motto “Life More Abundant,” the school has produced leaders in law, politics, medicine, and business. The administration framed the ban as part of its tradition of high standards and focus on learning.

According to Black Information Network, the decision quickly drew criticism on social media. One user asked, “How does edges stop the girls from looking neat and ready for school?” Others argued the ban undermines the idea of self-expression and clashes with the school’s mission of holistic development.

Supporters, however, defended the school’s stance. Some pointed out that strict dress codes are a normal part of Caribbean education. “Please remember and understand that Jamaica is an island with its own norms. At that school, academics is their focus. It’s one of the best high schools in the island for a reason. I can respect that the U.S. is different and allows children to express themselves at school through fashion, but our culture requires children to focus on learning and sports, nothing else,” one person wrote.

The debate reflects broader conversations about how schools balance tradition, discipline, and personal expression. While some see the ban as outdated, others view it as a continuation of values that have long defined one of Jamaica’s top-performing schools.