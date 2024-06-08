HIGHLIGHTS: Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa held a press briefing at Mulungushi International Conference Center

HIGHLIGHTS: Today, Secretary to Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa held a press briefing at Mulungushi International Conference Center.

Below are the highlights;

✅Mr Kangwa recalled that President Hakainde Hichilema emphasised the need to maintain and promote national unity which must be embraced by all the citizens ethnic backgrounds.

✅The public service, play a crucial role in promoting national unity as it is an embodiment of inclusivity and diversity in the country.

✅The composition of the public service should mirror the national character at all times hence recruitment of people should be based on competence other than any other consideration.

✅Let national unity underline all recruitment, deployment and promotion processes by enforcing the existing human resource policies for the public service in a fair and transparent manner.

✅All Government Ministries and Quasi institution directed to stop surrendering erring officers to Cabinet Office for disciplinary action. Instead, respective Controlling Officers to met out appropriate action.

✅Further, the Disciplinary Code of Conduct and Ethics has been revised to provide guidance to the Civil Service.

✅All Ministries and other spending agencies urged to exercise prudence in application of public resources.

✅The Secretary to Cabinet warned against misuse of government vehicles and abuse of fuels.

✅Government vehicles should now be parked by 18:00hrs and directed withdraw of Competence licenses from all government workers except drivers

✅Following the declaration of drought as a national disaster, the public service should play its part by ensuring that relief food is distributed to all affected districts.

✅Each civil servant should consider planting at least a hectare of maize as contribution to the national food security.

✅Public service workers and institution should also lead by adopting alternative sources of energy.

✅Mr Kangwa reechoed the need to preserve National Unity in the Public Service in execution of work.

✅All public service workers were urged to be law abiding citizens during day to day operations as they have a duty to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to curb lawlessness in the country.

✅On Corruption, the Secretary to Cabinet stated that the vice was pervasive which undermines the trust and confidence of citizens in their government.

✅He prodded the public service to ensure that public services are delivered devoid of corrupt practices in line with our national values and principles.

✅Mr Kangwa commended the Ministry of Finance and National Planning for the attainment of the debt restructuring.

✅The Secretary to Cabinet urged all controlling officers to support the travel office by ensuring that their travels are planned on a quarterly basis in line with available resources. This will help government save money on air travel.

✅He also called for the need to communicate the progress that government has attained in implementing the interventions as the public service as improved communication is crucial.