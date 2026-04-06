HILDAH SATA BLASTS MUMBI PHIRI: “KEEP YOUR HANDS OFF THE SATA NAME” — PF WAS BUILT BY SATA, NOT LINGU😳





Hildah Sata has sharply rebuked Mumbi Phiri, warning against what she describes as attempts to exploit the Sata family legacy for political gain.





In a strongly worded statement, Hildah—sister to Zambia’s late 5th president Michael Chilufya Sata—insisted that the Sata name is a national legacy, not a political tool





“The Sata name belongs to the people of Zambia, not to party ambitions,” she said, cautioning that using it for campaign purposes undermines the country’s political history.





She specifically criticized efforts to draw her grandson, Chilufya Sata, into political disputes.



“Chilufya is not a tool for settling scores. It is deeply concerning that a senior political figure would attempt to involve him in partisan battles,” she said.





PF IS NOT A FAMILY PROJECT



Hildah rejected claims that the Patriotic Front is a family-controlled entity, emphasizing that the party was built as a mass movement under Michael Sata.





“When President Sata passed away, the family did not impose leadership. The party opened up to competition—proving PF belongs to the people, not a bloodline,” she stated.





She pointed to the eventual rise of Edgar Lungu as clear evidence that PF has never operated on dynastic succession.



“He did not build PF from the ground—he inherited and led it. The foundation was laid by Michael Sata,” she said.





“LET HIM CHOOSE HIS OWN PATH”



Hildah stressed that Chilufya Sata should be allowed to make independent political decisions, free from pressure or manipulation.





“He is intelligent and capable of thinking for himself. No one should interfere in his choices,” she said, adding that his reported ambition to contest the Mpika seat must be respected.



She warned that dragging him into internal disputes is both unfair and damaging.





A CALL FOR UNITY — NOT INFIGHTING



Raising concern over growing divisions within PF, Hildah cautioned that shifting focus toward personalities rather than founding ideals risks weakening the party.





“PF was built on unity, sacrifice, and a shared vision. If we abandon that, we lose its very soul,” she said.



She urged party members to act responsibly, protect the party’s legacy, and allow younger figures to grow without being weaponized in factional battles.





“WITHOUT SATA, THERE IS NO PF”



Hildah was unequivocal in her closing message:





“Let’s be honest—without Michael Sata, there is no PF. His name and vision are what united the people and gave the party its identity.”



Efforts to reach Mumbi Phiri for comment were unsuccessful.