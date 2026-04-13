BREAKING: Hillary Clinton calls Trump “fully unhinged” after week of erratic posts and Iran threats





Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton came out swinging on Monday, calling President Trump “fully unhinged” after a week of alarming social media posts that included threatening Iran with civilizational destruction, attacking Pope Leo, and posting a since-deleted image comparing himself to Jesus Christ.





“When you look at the last week of unhinged rants coming from Trump’s social media account, it’s just disgraceful,” Clinton said during an appearance on Morning Joe, adding that she had been reading his posts while “feeling sick at heart.” She argued that words from an American president carry real-world consequences and that the country has an obligation to hold its leaders accountable not just for crimes, but for the basic standards of democratic conduct.





Clinton didn’t limit her criticism to Trump alone. She took direct aim at Vice President Vance as well, questioning whether either man has any meaningful understanding of the Western Civilization they so often invoke. “I don’t think they’ve ever taken a course in Western Civilization,” she said. “Western civilization has a real meaning. It is a meaning about our values, our institutions.”





On Iran specifically, Clinton warned that reaching any credible nuclear agreement requires painstaking, disciplined diplomacy, and said she sees no evidence this administration is capable of delivering it. She pointed to the fact that Vance spent 21 hours in Pakistan meeting with Iranian officials over the weekend and came home without a deal, while the same small circle of envoys is being deployed to simultaneously solve Ukraine, Gaza, and Iran. “It’s a joke,” she said flatly.





Clinton also raised concerns about how America’s allies are processing what they’re watching unfold in Washington, warning that close partners have concluded they need to shore up their own defenses because the United States under this administration can no longer be counted on.