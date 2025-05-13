Hillary Clinton has shared how her mother taught her to be courageous.

The former US Presidential aspirant went online tocelebrate her mother on Sunday, May 11, being Mothers Day in the US.

She narrated an incident in her formative years when her mother taught her to stand up to a bully.

She wrote: “When I was a small child, I once went outside to play and the other kids started pushing me around. I ran back to the house crying, and my mother met me at the door.

“She said, kindly but firmly, ‘There is no room for cowards in this house. You go right back out there and stand up for yourself.’

“So I went back out, and I said, ‘I’m here. I want to play.’ A girl who had been really mean to me came over and pushed me. I just pushed her right back, and she was surprised, as bullies often are.

“I owe so much to my mother, including that formative lesson in courage.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all.”