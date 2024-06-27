HIS EXCELLENCY MR. FILIPE JACINTO NYUSI, PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MOZAMBIQUE TO UNDERTAKE A STATE VISIT TO ZAMBIA

PRESS STATEMENT

For Immediate Release

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation wishes to inform the nation that His Excellency Mr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique will undertake a State Visit to Zambia from 27th to 29th June, 2024, at the invitation of Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia.

This visit reciprocates President Hichilema’s State Visit undertaken to Mozambique from 4th to 6th April, 2023, and his Official Visit to witness the launch of the modernised facilities at Nacala Port in Mozambique on 7th October, 2023.

President Hichilema and President Nyusi will hold bilateral talks in Lusaka, focusing on matters of mutual interest between the two countries. This will include the signing of Memoranda of Understanding in tourism, development of border infrastructure, and energy, among others. On Friday 28th June, 2024, President Nyusi is scheduled to address the National Assembly of Zambia, and later undertake a tour of selected manufacturing companies in Lusaka. On Saturday, 29th June, 2024, President Nyusi is scheduled to grace the 58th Zambia International Trade Fair, in Ndola as Guest of Honour.

Zambia and Mozambique enjoy excellent historical bilateral relations underpinned by shared values and friendship. The two countries collaborate within the context of deepening and broadening cooperation in key areas of mutual interest that include the socio-economic and political spheres. Mozambique remains a strategic partner for Zambia within the southern African region, serving as a key transport link through the seaport of Beira and the Nacala Corridor.

President Hichilema remains firmly committed to consolidating Zambia’s ties with its neighbours through increased bilateral and regional cooperation. To this end, President Nyusi’s visit to Zambia will allow for firming of the longstanding ties between the two sister countries and unlocking the much needed economic opportunities for mutual benefit.

President Nyusi is expected to conclude his engagements on Saturday, 29th June, 2024.

Hon. Mulambo Haimbe SC, M.P

MINISTER OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND INTERNATIONAL COOPERATION

Charter House

Lusaka

26th June, 2024