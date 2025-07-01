‘His pronouns are me, me, me’: George Conway blasts Trump’s abuse of power

Conservative lawyer George Conway had a lot to say about President Donald Trump’s abuses of power since he’s been in office for a second time, and the people who have enabled that behavior.

Conway made the comments after the Supreme Court issued a spate of rulings that can be used to dramatically expand the executive powers of the presidency. Meanwhile, Trump seems eager to wrestle the power to wage war and to control Congressional spending from Congress, both of which are delegated by the Constitution. MSNBC host Michael Steele pointed out on Monday that there appear to be few people standing in Trump’s way as well.

“Donald Trump is ‘me, me, me, me, me and mine, mine, mine, mine, mine. Those are his pronouns,” Conway said. “That’s always been the case.”

Trump has made a concerted effort to concentrate presidential power around himself during his second term. Early in his presidency, he posted on the social media platform X that “He who saves his Country does not violate any Law,” a quote that is often attributed to Napoleon. He has also unilaterally deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles in the wake of immigration protests, accepted a $400 million airplane from Qatar outside of the standard federal procedures, and actively profited off the presidency by launching multiple businesses, including a cryptocurrency endeavor, while in office.

None of this would be possible if the Republican-controlled Congress had any willingness to stand up to Trump, Conway noted.

“Everything belongs to him, and that’s what’s going on here,” Conway said. “Every power belongs to him. All the free stuff he can get belongs to him. Selling his office. That belongs to him.”