DICKSON JERE WRITES;

His Ways, Not Ours

I was due to speak in Church today in Matero but I am indisposed. Be that as it may, I had prepared some talking notes, which I share here. My message is anchored on Isaiah 55:8, which reads:

“For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,” so said the Lord.

Suddenly, Michael Sata fell ill and collapsed.

He needed urgent evacuation and treatment outside Zambia in order for his life to be saved. President Levy Mwanawasa – his biggest nemesis – heard of the unfortunate event.

Instead of celebrating, Mwanawasa ordered government to evacuate Sata to South Africa. That action saved his life!

Now, what made Mwanawasa take such action? To help his political enemy…

Many proffer different reasons. But for us, believers, we will always say our “ways are not his ways” and that God used Mwanawasa to deliver a message to all of us. “Love thy neighbor…” including your enemies!

Mwanawasa was being used as a vessel of God…

When Sata returned from South Africa, he went to see President Mwanawasa at State House to say “thank you” for the gesture of saving his life.

Listen, once again, to what the two said in that briefing, which I was fortunate to have attended as a journalist. Mwanawasa clearly stated that Sata had been making his life difficult. But when he heard that Sata had collapsed, something hit Mwanawasa.

“I just realized how much I needed him around,” Mwanawasa said in reference to Sata.

Why would you need your enemy around? One making your life difficult?

Listen attentively to what Sata also said in that briefing (I have attached the video for ease of reference).

Mwanawasa died few months later. And Sata, three years after Mwanawasa’s death, he was elected President of Zambia. “Our thoughts are not his thoughts…”

“I just realized how much I needed him around,” Mwanawasa said this in 2008 and Sata became President in 2011.

Sometimes God uses our enemies to take us to our promised land! As elder Chibamba F. Kanyama says, a bad boss can be a blessing in disguise! He is pushing you out of employment so that you can start business…or move to a better company.

Never feel ashamed to make peace with your perceived enemies…blessings come in different ways!

Amen