Historic US-Taiwan Arms Deal Sparks Regional Tension



The United States has approved an unprecedented $11.1 billion weapons package for Taiwan, including 82 HIMARS launchers and 420 ATACMS long-range missiles.

China responded sharply, warning that the sale risks turning Taiwan into a “powder keg” and could drive the region toward military confrontation. While Washington frames the deal as essential for Taiwan’s self-defense and regional stability, Beijing accuses the US of using the island to “contain China”.





This marks the largest arms sale of its kind as tensions continue to escalate across the Taiwan Strait. The package now enters a 30-day congressional review period before production begins

Source: Fox News