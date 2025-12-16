HISTORY MADE AS MPS PASS BILL 7 – MULEMWA

————————————————



History has been made today with MPs choosing to do that which is best for the country as opposed to grandstanding and prioritizing falsehoods over truth and substance.





Our country is indeed a true beacon of democracy looking at how our citizens locked horns on this very emotive issue on both sides of the political divide.

However, the people of Zambia collectively have won as true democracy allows citizens to express themselves freely even those who hold divergent views.





In peace, unity and development President Hakainde Hichilema must be left undisturbed to run the country now that Bill 7 has gone through.





To the MPs who debated and passed Bill 7, we say thank you for a job well done.

One Zambia One Nation One People.





Spuki Mulemwa

Western Province UPND Presidential Campaign Team Media Coordinator.